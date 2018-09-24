After four starts last year, junior quarterback Carter Stanley has seen limited game action this season. However, Stanley’s mix of arm talent and mobility could take this team to new levels.

Stanley replaced then-junior Peyton Bender as the starting quarterback for the final four games of last season but has since fallen to third-string status behind Bender and sophomore Miles Kendrick.

Kansas has found success on the ground through freshman running back sensation Pooka Williams Jr. but has lacked a passing attack to complement it, with the Jayhawk offense this season yet to reach 200 yards passing in a single game.

In Stanley’s first two seasons as a Jayhawk, he has proven his ability to make plays with his arm and move the ball downfield.

Against Kansas State last season, Stanley threw for 418 yards in a 30-20 defeat. That total ranks fifth all-time in Kansas single-game history.

Stanley also owns the third longest pass completion in school history. A 95-yard deep bomb against Kansas State as a freshman is just one instance of his big-play ability.

This season, David Beaty has seemed content to use a two-quarterback system with Bender primarily handling the passing duties, Kendrick coming on to add more of a rushing dynamic, and Stanley entering only in garbage time.

Stanley has shown in his career at Kansas that he can be the mixture of run and pass that Beaty is looking to create with his other two quarterbacks this year.

In limited opportunities, Stanley has given the Jayhawk offense productivity through the air as well as added to the rushing attack.

With five minutes remaining in Kansas’ loss to Baylor this weekend, Stanley came on and led the offense rushing for three times for 27 yards (including a six-yard sack) and throwing for another 37.

Stanley engineered a drive starting from his own 17-yard line down to the Bear’s 35-yard line in 45 seconds before time expired.

Last season, Stanley was also able to build a nice chemistry with senior receiver Steven Sims Jr. in his four starts.

In the monster aerial performance against Kansas State, Stanley and Sims connected nine times for 233 yards, the third-highest receiving total by a Jayhawk.

So far this year, Sims has been unable to build that same rapport with Bender and Kendrick. Sims highest receiving total through four games in 2018 is a mere 47-yard effort against Baylor.

Stanley was also the starting quarterback the last time Kansas won a conference game, throwing for 220 yards and rushing for 26 in the win against Texas in 2016.

That experience could be huge for this team as it heads into the bulk of its Big 12 schedule.