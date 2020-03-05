In late January of this year, Kansas Athletics received an amended version of the NCAA's Notice of Allegations regarding alleged violations involving the university's men's basketball and football programs. On March 5, the University of Kansas formally submitted a four-part response to the NOA.

The NOA alleged Level I and Level III violations following criminal trials of former Adidas consultant T.J. Gassnola and former director Jim Gatto. Kansas was also alleged to have allowed more coaches than the NCAA permits.

First, the University first defended itself by saying Adidas representatives “acted in their own interests” when laundering money to guardians of student athletes. The University said it had no knowledge of these actions, stating the “Adidas associates went to great lengths to conceal their activities from Kansas and its basketball staff.”

The University disagreed with the claim that they failed to monitor the men’s basketball program. In their response, the University said the NCAA’s allegations regarding the University’s compliance program are “misguided.”

“Kansas has one of the strongest compliance programs in the nation and it has been recognized nationally by its peers nationally for its work,” the University’s statement said.

The University also said it has consistently cooperated with the NCAA, and has worked to educate all staff members on the NCAA and Big 12 bylaws in order to ensure they have remained compliant with them.

KU to 'vigorously dispute' alleged NCAA violations in men's basketball program In a news release Monday, the University of Kansas confirmed receiving notice of allegations from the NCAA regarding violations allegedly committed in the Kansas men's basketball and football programs.

The response also defended coach Bill Self and the entire Kansas men’s basketball staff. The University says there is no conclusion that members of the University and men’s basketball staff knew or should have known about NCAA violations.

“[Self] had no knowledge of any NCAA rules violations or illicit conduct exhibited by Adidas, its employees, or its consultants” the University’s statement said.

The University also said that in Sep. 2019, evidence demonstrated that Self promoted an “atmosphere of compliance and fully monitored his staff.” It proceeded to say that the charges against Self are not factual.

Attorneys of Self and coach Kurtis Townsend released statements on behalf of the coaches responding to the allegations as well. Self’s statement said the allegations directed at him are based on “a misguided, unprecedented and a meritless interpretation and application of NCAA booster and recruiting legislation.”

Townsend’s statement said his alleged Level 1 violation is refuted by “explicit, repeated, corroborated [and] unrebutted information.”

Former coach Larry Brown, who coached at Kansas from 1983-1988, was defended by the University for his alleged involvement in Kansas’s recruiting.

“The enforcement staff alleges that [Brown] is a representative of Kansas’ athletic interest, even though he has not coached in Lawrence in more than 30 years,” the University’s statement said. “And since his departure [Brown] has not promoted or recruited on behalf of the University’s athletic programs.”

The University added that Brown was never asked to recruit and he didn’t on his own either.

In regards to the football program, the University says it has not hesitated to investigate or self-report NCAA violations. The document states that all allegations were discovered and self-reported by the University. Additionally, it accepts responsibility for the violations. However, the University says that the most severe Level II allegations took place under former coach David Beaty and his staff.

The NCAA has 60 days to respond to documents produced by the University.