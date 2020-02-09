Kansas softball had an underwhelming start to the season, playing five games in three days and only managing to go 1-4 in the Kajikawa Classic Feb.7 to Feb. 9.
Game 1:
The Jayhawks started their season Friday against one of the top teams in the nation, the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats, where they lost 11-1.
Arizona proved why it is one of the best teams in country from the start, scoring six runs in the first two innings. Redshirt junior center fielder Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza had an impressive outing for the Wildcats, going 2-for-4 at the plate, collecting three RBIs to start her season.
Junior shortstop Jessie Harper connected on a home run, drove in four, and drew three walks. Sophomore designated hitter Morgan Wynne had the only RBI for the Jayhawks, as she went just 1-for-2 on the day.
Game 2:
Kansas ended its Friday night with a matchup against another ranked opponent, the No. 22 Arizona State Sun Devils. The Jayhawks dropped their second straight game 8-5.
Kansas scored four of their five runs thanks to two home runs: a solo shot from senior right fielder Sam Dellinger and a three-run shot from junior center fielder Brittany Jackson. On the other side, it was a team game for the Sun Devils, as three players drove in two runs a piece.
Additionally, sophomore second baseman Bella Loomis and junior catcher Maddi Hackbarth both went 2-for-3 on the night and scored two runs in an impressive win. Arizona State put up six runs in the sixth inning to cap off a comfortable win over Kansas.
Game 3:
After an unsuccessful Friday, the Jayhawks were able to pick up a dominant 8-0 win against the Seattle Redhawks.
Redshirt sophomore shortstop Sydnee Ramsey and sophomore infielder Cheyenne Hornbuckle both added two runs against the Red Hawks, as senior pitcher Hailey Reed pitched six shutout innings leading to a Jayhawks win.
Thanks to a five-run fifth inning - three of which were driven in by redshirt sophomore catcher Shelby Gayre - Kansas was able to enjoy its first win of the season.
Game 4:
Kansas' fourth game of the tournament was against another ranked opponent in the No. 12 Tennessee Lady Volunteers. The Lady Vols showed their strength in a 10-2 win.
Wynne was able to knock in the only run for the Jayhawks, as the other was unearned. Senior shortstop Chelsea Seggern went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate and tallied two runs for Tennessee. The contributions pushed the Vols' record to 2-0 on the season.
Game 5:
After a 1-1 split on Saturday, the Jayhawks took on the Utah Utes on Sunday, where Kansas dropped its only game on the day in a 4-1 loss.
Junior left fielder Tarin Travieso put the Jayhawks only run on the board with her lone hit of the day. She finished 1-for-3 on the afternoon.
For the Utes, junior center fielder Alyssa Barrera and junior right fielder BreOnna Castaneda scored two run, which was enough to get by the Jayhawks and push Utah's record to 4-0.
Coming up, Kansas will be playing in the Michelle Smith-Clearwater Invitational with its first game against Missouri Thursday, Feb. 13 at 12 p.m.