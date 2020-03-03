Kansas men's basketball's sophomore guard Devon Dotson has been selected as a Top 5 Finalist for the annual Bob Cousy Award.
The Bob Cousy Award is awarded by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to the best point guard in the nation. Dotson joins the prestigious list along with other notable point guards such as Tre Jones (Duke), Markus Howard (Marquette), Payton Pritchard (Oregon) and Malachi Flynn (San Diego State). Dotson would be the second Jayhawk to receive the award following Frank Mason III in 2017.
With the 2019-2020 basketball regular season coming to an end, its almost impossible to go without mentioning the noticeable impact from Dotson.
According to KU Athletics, Dotson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 18.2 points per game, including nine 20-point efforts after scoring 25 points in Saturday's 62-58 win at Kansas State.
Dotson has been the Big 12 Player of the Week three times (12/2, 12/16, 2/3). Dotson is also second in the Big 12 in steals (2.1), third in field goal percentage (47.2), sixth in assists (4.0), sixth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.7) and seventh in free throw percentage (82.0). He leads in the Big 12 in scoring and in free throws made with 132.
The winner will be determined by the Basketball Hall of Fame’s selection committee and the Naismith Starting Five Fan Voting, which will go live March 6th.