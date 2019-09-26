On Monday, the University of Kansas confirmed reports that it had received a notice of allegations from the NCAA concerning the men's basketball and football programs.
Kansas men's basketball faces allegations of five Level I violations, the harshest penalty from the NCAA.
Eli Torres-Niles, a junior from Newnan, Georgia, worries that a season without Self could produce much lower results than previous years.
“If Bill Self is suspended for the season, we’ll be in a little bit of trouble,” Torres-Niles said. “We’ll probably end up being third or fourth again in the Big 12.”
“[Self] is kind of the driving force for our basketball program,” freshman Morgan Siemers said. “That would bum a lot of people out.”
Kansas is currently ranked second in ESPN’s preseason Top 25 poll, led by returning starters senior center Udoka Azubuike and sophomore point guard Devon Dotson.
With the annual Late Night in the Phog just over a week away, some students are worried about the event changing this year. However, Associate Athletics Director for Public Relations Dan Beckler confirmed there will be no changes.
Sophomore Thomas Dizerega is a Lawrence native and doesn’t believe these alleged violations will hinder Jayhawk fans' support this season.
“I think that the basketball tradition here is strong enough that people are still going to pack the house,” Dizerega said.
Sophomore Will Cook, also a Lawrence native, said he doesn't see the culture changing due to the alleged violations.
“No matter what happens, the community is going to support Jayhawk basketball and everything that goes with it,” Cook said. “I grew up in Lawrence — it’s part of the culture here, and that’s not going to change in the near future.”
These allegations mark the third-straight year that the Kansas men's basketball program has been linked to NCAA violations, but some students believe the Jayhawks aren’t the only ones to blame.
“It’s really ridiculous because it’s about [Silvio] De Sousa and a guy who didn’t play here, Billy Preston,” freshman Noah Ginsberg said. “I feel like [the NCAA] is just trying to find things that hit on us.”
“I think it’s becoming a regular thing among powerhouse teams like Kansas, Duke, North Carolina and Villanova,” Cook said. “They have to find ways to incentivize players to join their team, and it seems unfair that KU is the only school under scrutiny at the moment.”
Freshman Tayla Goodenough said the allegations put a cloud over the University as a whole.
“It has University of Kansas posted all over it,” Goodenough said. “Because it’s with the basketball program, it puts a negative connotation on the whole school.”
Although Kansas Athletics works very closely with the University, it is a separate legal organization, which makes freshman Evan Sander see the situation differently.
“A lot of KU’s reputation is tied to basketball,” Sander said. “But for me personally, it doesn’t impact the way I see the University.”
Self has been the head coach at Kansas for 16 years, accumulating 473 victories and leading the Jayhawks to their fifth national title in 2008.
But, if allegations prove to be true, some fans think these accomplishments will not be enough to keep Self in favor with Jayhawk fans.
“If this continues on a trend, and it becomes a five or six year thing, I think people are going to start turning on Bill Self,” Torres-Niles said.
The University said in the press release it intends to “vigorously dispute” the allegations, and Self said the NCAA’s enforcement staff “created a false narrative regarding me and our basketball program.”