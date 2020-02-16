Kansas women’s basketball had a monumental win over Texas this past Saturday, Feb. 15. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak.
The Jayhawks are currently last in the Big 12 with a 2-11 conference record, for the overall season: 13-11. The Jayhawks' other win in conference play was a 67-50 victory over Texas Tech on Feb. 18.
With this rocky start to conference play, students are hoping this game will be the start of something new for the women’s team.
Gregory Bortnick, a junior from Kansas City, Missouri, said this win hopefully will set the tone for the rest of the season.
“I think this win shows the potential of our team," Bortnick said. “Our losses have shown some weakness, but now that the team has had success, we can have a winning mentality. I hope to see a lot more wins in the future.”
It’s unlikely the Jayhawks will be able to climb their way to the top of the Big 12 rankings, but hopefully it boosts the team’s confidence for the future.
“I’m excited to see what we’re going to do against West Virginia next week. It should be a pretty good matchup,” Bortnick said.
Taylor Brown, a junior from Westchester, Ohio, expresses how proud she is of the team.
“It’s extremely inspiring to watch,“ Brown said “To think they’ve gone through so much adversity, and they’re finally coming out on top. I’m so proud of them and what’s to come.”
Lindsey Loveland, a junior from Wichita is excited to see more successes for the team.
“This win will give the team a lot more confidence for the next games to come,” Loveland said. “They just needed to find their footing, and hopefully from here on out they will be relatively successful for the rest of the season!”
Kansas women’s basketball will match up against West Virginia Saturday, Feb. 22. Tipoff is slated for 4 p.m.