The University of Kansas confirmed Monday evening it received notice of allegations from the NCAA for alleged violations committed by its men’s basketball and football programs, according to a news release from the University.

According to the notice, the allegations against the basketball program serve as “a basis for head coach responsibility and lack of institutional control.” The basketball program faces three Level I violations.

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self said in the release that the notice is unsubstantiated, and he and the University will “vigorously dispute” the allegations.

“In its haste and attempt to regain control, the enforcement staff has created a false narrative regarding me and our basketball program,” Self said. “The narrative is based on innuendo, half-truths, misimpressions and mischaracterizations.”

The notice alleges T.J. Gassnola, a then-outside Adidas consultant, and Jim Gatto, a then Adidas director of global sports marketing for basketball, “offered and provided impermissible benefits and had impermissible recruiting contacts” on at least three separate occasions.

It is alleged that Self and other basketball coaches were aware and encouraged these payments, according to the notice. The notice alleges the basketball coaching staff failed to report these violations.

Furthermore, the notice alleges the institution’s violations were premeditated and deliberate. Coaching staff was well aware of the payments, according to the notice, and there was a “pattern of non-compliance within the sport program.”

The notice further alleges that the University’s football team exceeded the amount of coaches allowed pursuant to NCAA bylaws. Jeff Love, a football video coordinator, helped with technical and tactical instruction with student athletes, the notice alleges.

The football program and former head coach David Beaty face multiple Level II violations, the notice said.

“We fully met the requirements and our responsibility to the NCAA by self-reporting the violations when our compliance procedures uncovered the issues,” director of Kansas Athletics Jeff Long said in the release.

These allegations come during a challenging time for the NCAA and collegiate athletics. The University understands this but believes the NCAA is not dealing with these problems appropriately, the University said in the release.

The University is reviewing the notice and some of the evidence from the NCAA for the first time.

The University has 90 days to respond to the allegations, but after viewing it, it is clear “the University will fiercely dispute in detail much of what has been presented,” the University said in the release.

“The University emphasizes that it emphatically rejects the assertion that Adidas and Adidas employees and associates were boosters and agents of the University,” the release said.

For the allegations regarding Self, the University believes there to be plenty of evidence demonstrating his ability to promote an atmosphere of compliance.

“We fully support Coach Self and his staff, and we will vigorously defend the allegations against him and our University,” Long said.

Kansas Athletics has also retained an outside compliance expert, who reviewed the compliance program. It was found that the program met or exceeded all industry standards.