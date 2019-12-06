Kansas track and field kicked off its indoor season with the Bob Timmons Challenge on Friday at Anschutz Pavilion.
Both the men and women had very successful meets with high placements across multiple events. While Kansas holds a lot of its top athletes from competing in the opening meet, it gives freshman and other athletes a chance to compete.
“I thought it was a good meet for us. I love meets like this because it shows us where we need to continue to work,” coach Stanley Redwine said. “There are a lot of things we need to work on but overall we did very well.”
For the women, five people placed first in their event including senior Mariah Kuykendoll in the 400 meter dash (55.11), freshman Addie Coppinger in the 1000-meter run (3:01.04), freshman Victoria Gorlova in the triple jump (11.96 meters) and senior Rachel Clowers in the weight throw (16.37 meters).
Additionally, the women swept the top three placings in the high jump with sophomore Rylee Anderson’s 1.70 meter jump receiving first place. The women’s 4x400 meter relay team also took first with a time of 3:49.08.
Other notable finishes involved for the women were junior Honour Finley placing second in the 200 meter (24.57), freshman Cadeebra Calcote finishing second in the 600 yard run (1:27.83), and junior Morganne Mukes placing third in the 60-meter dash (7.64).
On the men’s side, they had one individual event champion with senior Mitch Grosserode’s 800 meter run with a time of 2:02.26. The Jayhawks also took first in the distance medley composed of sophomore Chase Dornbusch, freshman Matt Harding and juniors Chace Hale and Kyler True (10:25.21).
Additional top-three placements for the men are as follows: junior Javan Reece in third for the 60 meter hurdles (8.46), senior Isaiah Cole in second for the 200-yard dash (22.20), senior Ivan Henry in second for the 600 meter run (1:13.71), Harding in third for the 1000 meter and senior Marcus Quere placing second in the 3000 meter run.
For full placements from both the men and women, visit the Kansas Athletics track page.
The Jayhawks will look to build on this opening meet’s success in the next meet in Wichita. The Kansas, Wichita State and Kansas State triangular will be held on Saturday Jan. 18.