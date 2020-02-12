Kansas track and field is gearing up for a competitive weekend as they will be competing in two different meets on Feb. 14-15.
The team will split, half will compete in the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and the other half will travel to Ames, Iowa for the Iowa State Classic.
Those traveling to Arkansas will run on the 200-meter indoor track of the Randal Tyson Track Center. Home to eight SEC Championships and 12 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, it is considered to be the fastest indoor track in the world.
Both the men’s and women’s Arkansas track teams are ranked in the top 20. The men’s team holds a No. 20 ranking, just behind the Kansas men’s team at No. 19. The Arkansas women, however, hold the No. 2 spot in the NCAA, putting up a wide margin between them and the Jayhawks, who are unranked.
The competition will start Friday, Feb. 14 with the women’s long jump at 1 p.m. Track events will start with the men’s 60-meter qualifying hurdles at 3:00 p.m. Both track and field events will run simultaneously throughout the day. Friday is scheduled to finish with the finals of the women’s 400 meters at 6:50 p.m.
The schedule will run very similarly on Saturday, with the women’s pole vault starting at 11:30 a.m. and the men’s 200 meters at 1 p.m. The last event, women’s 4x400 meter relay, is scheduled for 3:55 p.m.
In Ames, athletes will compete in the Lied Recreation Athletics Center on the Harry Hoak Track. This is a 300-meter track known to be best suited for middle distance and distance events.
Iowa State carries a renowned men’s team, holding the No. 8 ranking in the NCAA.
The competition will begin at 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14 with the men’s long jump and the women’s 60-meter prelims starting simultaneously. The last event on Friday is scheduled for 7:50 p.m. with the men’s 3000 meters. The competition will pick up again on Saturday at 12 p.m. with the men’s triple jump and the women’s 60-meter hurdles prelims. Those will run until 4:15 p.m. with the start of the men’s 4x400 meter relay.
Kansas has made quite a showing already this season.
At the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, sophomore Zach Bradford set the school record at 5.71 meters in the men’s pole vault.
At the Jayhawk Classic, senior Gleb Dudarev set the school record at 24.38 meters in the men’s weight throw.
Additionally, many marks have been made in the top 10 NCAA spots and numerous athletes have been given NCAA honors.
Live scoring updates from the Iowa State classic will be shared through FloTrack, as well as a livestream of the event through FloTrack’s subscription-based service, FloPro.