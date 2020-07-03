Kansas volleyball incoming freshman middle blocker Caroline Crawford was selected Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year in a vote by conference head coaches Monday.
Full release ➡️ https://t.co/Z3iJdIMbFK pic.twitter.com/pSEtNe8POb— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) June 29, 2020
Crawford is the second Jayhawk in history to receive this title, joining former All-American setter Ainise Havili in 2014.
Coming in, Crawford is already a decorated athlete. She's ranked No. 22 on PrepVolleyball's Top Seniors list, and also brought home a gold medal as a starter for Team USA at the 2019 Women’s U18 World Championship in Egypt.
As a senior at Lansing High School, Crawford was named the Kansas 5A Player of the Year. Crawford was additionally named an American Volleyball Coaches Association First Team Under Armour All-American back in November 2019.
Crawford is part of a highly-touted incoming recruiting class, currently ranked 11th in the nation by PrepVolleyball.