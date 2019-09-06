Kansas soccer is 4-0-0 so far this season after two impressive victories last week, and the team has risen to No. 11 in the national rankings. The Jayhawks will need to continue to capitalize on their scoring opportunities in their next match against DePaul.
Senior forward Katie McClure led the Jayhawks to victory against the Memphis Tigers and the Florida Atlantic Owls in last week's games.
McClure scored in the 89th minute against Memphis to push the Jayhawks ahead of the Tigers. For the decisive goal, McClure took possession of the ball after junior forward Isabella Cavalcante dropped it off to her in the box. McClure struck it to the back left corner of the net.
The senior forward also scored the only goal in Sunday’s 1-0 win against Florida Atlantic. McClure cut across the middle of the box and chipped in the goal off another assist from Cavalcante.
It was McClure's sixth goal of the season and her 28th career goal, tying her with midfielder Liana Salazar (2011-15) for second all-time in school history.
“The difference with Katie right now is she’s always creating a lot of opportunities because of her ability to turn and run at people,” coach Mark Francis told Kansas Athletics.
According to Francis, the team was a little worn down because of how intense its match against Memphis was. However, he went on to praise his defenders’ efforts during the second half of the club’s shutout.
Kansas soccer's opponent today, DePaul, is 1-3-0 and picked up its first win Sunday against the Dayton Flyers.
They’ve been outscored 7-3 in 2019. However, their four opponents so far this season have a combined record of 11-4-1. It’s been a tough schedule for the Blue Demons, and it will continue to trend that way against Kansas.
According to DePaul Athletics, they’ve gotten opportunities to score this season but haven’t cashed in. The Blue Demons tallied 27 shots on goal in their first four games. However, they’ve only converted three times.
Part of their slow start could be attributed to losing forward Franny Cerny to injury. Cerny was the teams' top goal scorer for the past two seasons, finishing her four years at DePaul with 33 goals.
DePaul will need to be smarter in the final third and start finishing its chances, as the back line for Kansas has been stingy when it comes to giving away scoring opportunities. The Jayhawks have allowed only eight shots on goal in four games, and sophomore goalkeeper Sarah Peters has six saves. The lone goal Peters gave up came against Memphis.
If DePaul is able to generate an attack against Kansas defenders, there’s a good chance junior forward Morgan Turner will be involved. She scored a combined nine goals in her first two years and netted the only goal in the team's win against Dayton on Sunday.
Despite starting the season with losses in three of their first four games, the Blue Demons have still been able to generate shots on goal. With that said, it will be interesting to see how Kansas defends against DePaul as the Jayhawks try to remain unbeaten.