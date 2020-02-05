Kansas women’s basketball dropped its fifth straight conference game 97-44 against the No. 2 ranked Baylor Lady Bears Wednesday, Feb. 5.
The dismal offensive performance from the Jayhawks, alongside a lights out shooting night from Baylor, led to the astounding loss by Kansas.
Baylor started out rather slow, missing six of its first eight shots. Kansas got on the board with freshman guard Holly Kersgeiter’s driving layup to make it 4-2.
After sophomore guard Brooklyn Mitchell hit a three-pointer to make it 10-5, Baylor scored 11 unanswered points, including two long range 3-pointers by senior guard T’ea Cooper. The Georgia native tallied 15 points on the night.
Kansas was finally able to get back on the board on a last second jump shot by junior forward Tina Stephens to make it 28-7 at the end of the first.
In the second quarter, Baylor kept its foot on the pedal. Sophomore guard Moon Ursin started the quarter with four quick points, but the Jayhawks responded with two layups from sophomore guard Aniya Thomas.
The Texas native was one of the few bright spots for the Jayhawks, putting up 19 points and 2 rebounds.
After a fast break jumper by junior guard DiDi Richards, who finished with a game high seven assists, Thomas added two free throws and a three-pointer to send Kansas into halftime with a 46-17 deficit.
To start the third, Baylor continued to pour on to its impressive lead by scoring 16 straight points. Sophomore forward NaLyssa Smith added 11 points during the run and she finished with a game-high 23 points.
Thomas continued to be the Jayhawks' offensive catalyst, breaking up the 16 unanswered points with two free throws. She added two three pointers, including one to trim the Baylor lead to 45 points. The Lady Bears ended the third with a layup by freshman guard Jordyn Oliver to put the score at 78-29.
Against the Baylor bench, Kansas was able to put up more of a fight in the fourth quarter. Freshman guard Zakiyah Franklin and junior forward Tina Stephens got going, both with four points in the quarter.
Baylor closed out their 97-point outing with a jumper by Oliver, who had a team high 12 points in the fourth quarter.
The Jayhawks will return home Saturday Feb. 8 to play the TCU Horned Frogs. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.