The Kansas women’s basketball team dropped their sixth-straight game to TCU 87-74 Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse.
The Jayhawks couldn’t have asked for a better start against TCU as the entire team was locked in from deep. Kansas shot a stellar 6-of-11 from 3-point range, ending the first quarter with a seven-point lead. Freshman guard Zakiyah Franklin paved the way for Kansas with six points on two makes from behind the arc.
The second quarter was TCU junior guard Lauren Heard versus the world, as she was unstoppable. She was the catalyst for the entire TCU offense, scoring eight points in the second quarter. Heard racked up 17 points going into the half and shot just 7-of-12 in 15 minutes of play.
The first half was a tale of two stories. In the first quarter, the Jayhawks had the Horned Frogs number, playing staggering defense and putting on a clinic from outside. In the second, however, TCU turned it around as it turned a seven-point deficit into a 13-point lead after the first 20 minutes. Though both teams shot a blazing 60% from the field going into halftime, TCU had 10 more shots than the Jayhawks.
In the third quarter, Kansas and TCU fought back-and-forth for tough shots inside. Sophomore guard Aniyah Thomas led the way for the Jayhawks with just four points in the third.
Kansas just couldn’t come back from the hole that it dug for itself starting in the second quarter. TCU was able to answer back for any shot the Jayhawks made.
Even with a loss at home, Thomas and Franklin combined for a dominant 49 points. For the Horned Frogs, Heard led the way with 23 points and senior guard Jayde Woods piled on another 15 of her own.
Now 1-10 in their last 11 games, the Jayhawks will look to turn it around in their next game in Lubbock, Texas as they take on the Texas Tech this Wednesday at 7 p.m.