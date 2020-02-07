Kansas women’s basketball will look to turn around its dismal play in conference against the TCU Horned Frogs Saturday at 5 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks are coming off their largest margin of defeat against the No. 2 Baylor Lady Bears. Kansas shot just 26.9% from the field and let Baylor score 97 points. Sophomore guard Aniya Thomas tallied nearly half of the Jayhawks' points in the game, finishing with 19.

TCU currently stands in second place in the Big 12 with a record of 7-2 in conference and 16-4 overall. They are also coming off three straight wins.

The last time these two faced off was in Fort Worth, Texas, where TCU beat Kansas 73-59. Kansas struggled to get anything going on the offensive end in the first match-up, shooting just 38.7% from the field.

Junior guard Lauren Heard and 6-foot-1 senior guard Kianna Ray gave the Jayhawks huge problems in the last meeting, combining for 45 points while shooting 51.8% from the field. The size of Ray at the guard position is a hard match-up for Kansas, and they will need to slow her down to come out victorious.

The Jayhawks will also need to take care of the ball in this game. Last time these two faced, Kansas had a whopping 21 turnovers that led to 20 TCU points.

“They were patient enough to attack defensive mistakes,” head coach Brandon Schneider said after the loss. “They did a nice job converting when we were a little careless with the ball.”

This season, Kansas tends to struggle against teams with good post play. TCU is more of a guard-oriented team, which could lead to a good outing by Kansas. TCU’s only loss in Big 12 play, besides Baylor, is Texas Tech, who the Jayhawks beat 67-50 on Jan. 18th.

A win against TCU would be a huge boost of confidence for the still very young Jayhawk squad and could get them back on track in conference play.