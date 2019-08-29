The Kansas Jayhawks took on the Memphis Tigers Thursday night in a Top-25 matchup of epic proportions. The Jayhawks 2-1 win is their first over a top-25 opponent on the season and moves them to 3-0 on the young season after a clutch goal from senior forward Katie McClure with just under two minutes left in the game. McClure now has a team high five goals on the season.
The match did not start off well for the Jayhawks as Memphis looked like the more aggressive team early. That early pace boded well for Memphis creating opportunity after opportunity in the box. The Tigers only had one corner kick in the first half but made the most of the opportunity. Just over eight minutes into the game, Memphis senior defender Stasia Mallin scored off a direct shot from her corner kick.
The goal from Memphis created a gridlock for both teams as neither side put the ball in the net for the remainder of the half. Memphis made a staggering four saves in the first half to Kansas’ one. The Tigers looked like the better team for the first 45 minutes of play, beating Kansas to most of the loose balls. Pace was at an all time high, and the Jayhawks looked lethargic at points. 15 total fouls were called between the two teams. The game was physical from start to finish.
Despite some of the lackluster play in the first half, Kansas was only down by a score of 1-0. The Jayhawks and Tigers both finished with four and six shots respectively.
A case of Jekyll and Hyde, Kansas looked aggressive and sound in the second half. The team played faster than it did in the first half. In the sixth minute of the second half, junior midfielder Ceri Holland was able to put in a penalty kick for her third goal of the season. The game tied up once again and came back to a stalemate, similar to much of the first half. This time, however, Kansas seemed to have better control of its midfield and came back with counters.
The game was filled with multiple scares for both teams, but ultimately the heroics of McClure put the Jayhawks over the top once again.
Up next, Kansas will face off against Florida Atlantic on Sunday. The game is set to begin at 1 p.m.