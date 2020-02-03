After the start of the fourth quarter the Chiefs scored 21 points, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.
Students on the steer watched in awe as their local pro team would hoist the Lombardi trophy in front of the entire national audience. A flurry of Chiefs fans shortly headed to Massachusetts Street Sunday night after the Kansas City football team won its first Super Bowl since 1970.
Student Body Vice President Seth Wingerter, a lifelong fan, immediately tweeted, "It is my official statement that I am extremely excited that the Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl."
"I was a huge Chiefs fan my entire life," Wingerter said in an interview with the Kansan. "They've broken my heart for 20 years -— watching them win is huge."
Stop lights were torn off of light poles. Fans stood on store awnings to spray beer on the massive crowd that was positioned near the 800 block of Massachusetts Street.
Grace Woods, a senior from Tonganoxie, joined the crowd on Massachusetts Street after the game.
"It was a lot of boys on top of telephone poles and street lamps, but all good fun," Woods said.
Cayden Fairman, a junior from Overland Park, was part of the celebration downtown as well.
"Being a part of this felt at home," Fairman said. "The city was mayhem — I've never seen anything like it."
Ryan Baker, a sophomore from Olathe, said he has cheered on the Chiefs his whole life. He was astounded when his favorite team won a Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years, he said.
"Every single game, every single heartbreak I was there for all of it, and the rewards you get from watching your team win are incredible," Baker said.
Makale’a Jackson, a senior from Kansas City, Missouri, said the magnitude of the win will go on for a while.
"This was an emotional game for Chiefs fans everywhere," Jackson said. “This was definitely one crazy night.”
In a game that had one final comeback for the ages, Patrick Mahomes and company pulled off one of the best Chiefs wins of all time.
Ashley Jimenez, a graduate student from Los Angeles, thought this was a memory that will last a lifetime.
“Stuff like this doesn’t happen everyday,” Jimenez said. ”This is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life. The Chiefs are Super Bowl Champions, and I couldn’t be any happier.”
The city of Lawrence may be known for its cherished basketball program, but tonight, the streets are filled for Chiefs Kingdom.
Corey Minkoff and Lucy Peterson contributed to this report.