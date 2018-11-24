BROOKLYN, NY — Once sophomore guard Marcus Garrett was ruled out with concussion-like symptoms from Kansas’ matchup against No. 5 Tennessee, redshirt sophomore K.J. Lawson knew his name would be called to step up on Friday night.
“I knew I’d play significant minutes,” Lawson said. “I always stay ready since day one, because you’ve got to be ready when your name’s called.”
Kansas coach Bill Self said this was also due to Kansas only having five guards and being able to open up the floor for redshirt junior forward Dedric Lawson inside, especially with freshman forward David McCormack and junior forward Mitch Lightfoot getting minutes.
“Quentin [Grimes] had a rough night, so we decided to play those other four,” Self said. “It’s hard for Dedric to play down there if David or Mitch is down there. That’s one thing we can do to stretch the floor a little bit and allow Dedric to work inside one-on-one.”
K.J. took advantage of his newfound playing time, playing 19 minutes tonight, his longest time on the court since he played 10 minutes against Michigan State on Nov. 6.
Not only that, but the Memphis, Tennessee native recorded eight points, six rebounds and three steals.
His brother, Dedric, was possibly the most impressed with his brother’s time in the spotlight.
“He came out there and played with high energy,” Dedric said. “He’s a dog on the floor. He’s a competitor. He got a couple of fouls, so he needs to ease up his aggression, but other than that I thought he played terrific.”
Dedric is correct to an extent, as K.J. did pick up four fouls while on the court, forcing him to be subbed out late in both regulation and overtime.
But that’s just a minute detail — a mere afterthought of the possibility that K.J. could become a role player this season.
“That’s how I like to play,” K.J. said. “I like to play physical. They called a lot of touch fouls on both ends to keep us off each other, but that was an aggressive team and they really challenged us. That’s what I look forward to and I’m just glad I had the opportunity to show you all.”
Given the circumstances, Dedric said this moment was even more special for the brothers.
“It was great playing a tough game out there with K.J,” Dedric said. “It’s something you dream of growing up, playing with your brother in a tough environment. It was a fun experience being here.”
Dedric had the best game of the night, dropping 24 points and 13 rebounds, along with four assists, finishing with his second-straight double-double and was named NIT Season Tip-Off Most Outstanding Player.
Personal accomplishments aside, this game was a defining moment for the Lawson brothers, even though K.J. said “it wasn’t special,” referring to the fact that, even though they’re from Memphis, they never strayed over to Knoxville.
Nonetheless, both Dedric and K.J. commended each other for their performances on Friday and attributed it to their inherent chemistry.
Dedric in particular said that finally playing extended minutes with his brother in New York City, while also defeating a top-five opponent in Tennessee in overtime, is something that has been in the pipeline for awhile, ever since they started to play together at the ages of three and five.
“That’s been our game our whole life,” Dedric said. “Going out there competing, I have his back and he has mine. We look after each other. We’ve been playing the game so long, I’m just glad to see my brother to go out there and play.”