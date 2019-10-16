Kansas football spent its bye week adjusting its offense to the schemes of newly-appointed offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon.
Coach Les Miles said he has been impressed with how the process has gone thus far. He said Dearmon has a “really fresh approach” to the way he runs the offense in practice.
One player who seems to be adjusting well to the coaching change is senior quarterback Carter Stanley. Stanley said Monday that a lot of the “new” plays are stuff he’s ran in the past that he thinks will be effective.
“I’m really excited [about the offense],” Stanley said. “A lot of the plays that we ran last week didn’t even feel like new stuff to me. It was all stuff that I’ve been comfortable with and feel really good about.”
Before coaching, Dearmon played quarterback at Bethel University. Stanley said he thinks that experience has helped Dearmon connect with him.
“I always in the past have liked that and appreciate that — a coach who has played the position.” Stanley said. “He’s played it at the semi-pro level — he’s obviously been in our shoes, and he’s handled stuff that we’ve handled.”
Dearmon is known for his use of RPOs, or run-pass options — a play that requires the quarterback to read, react and distribute the ball accordingly based on the how the defense plays. The scheme at times takes him back to his days as a middle school basketball player, Stanley said.
“It’s almost — the way I would put it — like drawing and dumping in basketball,” Stanley said. “I almost feel like a point guard at times, going based on a defender I’m putting the ball here or here. It feels like you can’t really be wrong, which is a really good feeling.”
Kansas has also taken extra steps to get the team acclimated to Dearmon’s play-calling. During Tuesday and Wednesday’s practices, Kansas did a lot of joint offense versus defense work and even conducted a simulation game Thursday, Stanley said.
“We had some great 11-on-11 periods Tuesday and Wednesday of last week, and then we had a miniature scrimmage on Thursday,” Stanley said. “Just to put the ball down, you know — first and 10, say we get a run for seven yards and it’s second and three — coach Dearmon isn’t reading off a script. He’s truly going off what he would call in a game. That was really good for coaches and players, and I think our guys reacted well.”
Stanley said the biggest difference he’s noticed with Dearmon taking over is the urgency in which players have attacked practice.
“I’d say tempo for sure,” Stanley said. “Throughout practice, just moving around, running on and off the field.”
That “tempo” also seems to be translating to the Jayhawks’ scheme. During the scrimmage, the pace of Kansas’ no-huddle offense caught the defense off guard initially, Stanley said.
“They are doing a good job on that side of the ball, but I think our tempo kind of hit them a little bit, kind of surprised them a little bit," Stanley said.
The freshness of Kansas’ offense seems to be helping out the defense as well. Senior safety Bryce Torneden said the tempo of the offense has lifted the energy of the defense, too.
“I’d say it just gives us more confidence knowing that the offense is 110% confident in their game plan,” Torneden said.
Miles also gave an injury update on junior linebacker Dru Prox, who hasn’t played since exiting Kansas’ conference opener against West Virginia with a shoulder injury. He said he “does not see” the Jayhawks’ current leader in solo tackles being available Saturday at Texas.
Torneden said he’s noticed freshman Gavin Potter and sophomore Cooper Root improving in Prox’s place, but he also noted how much the injury stings.
“[It’s] obviously very tough replacing the Will [linebacker] position in the middle of the season, especially with the true freshmen in Gavin Potter and Cooper Root,” Torneden said. “They got to step up. [They] have big shoes to fill. It’s a very tough position and difficult thing to ask, especially in Big 12 play, but I think they are the right guys for the job.”