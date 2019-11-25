Column
Although it’s early in the season, Kansas men’s basketball has shown coach Bill Self an ability to match the personnel of its opponent on any given night and finish games with different lineups.
The Jayhawks’ lineup versatility will give Self multiple options to pick from down the stretch in games as the season moves on.
For example, Self started the second half of Kansas’ 74-62 victory over the UNC Greensboro Spartans on Nov. 8. with the four-guard lineup.
The lineup consisted of sophomore guard Devon Dotson, sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji, junior guard Marcus Garrett, senior guard Isaiah Moss and senior center Udoka Azubuike.
“I thought we played with good pace. We were obviously much better playing with four guards than we were playing with two bigs because we couldn’t guard them and the way they shot the three,” Self said in a Kansas Athletics press release after the UNC Greensboro game.
Not only did the lineup allow Kansas to defend better but it also provided the offense with spacing to free up shooters and give Azubuike better opportunities to finish inside.
The Jayhawks implemented it in large part to beat the full-court press from the Spartans, adding another element to the strength of the group.
As for its game against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, Kansas closed out with a more traditional lineup. For the final 5:44 of the second half, the Jayhawks used Azubuike and junior forward Silvio De Sousa up front.
De Sousa, who played just under nine minutes in the entire game, stepped up for the Jayhawks. He scored six points and had two blocks in the final span of the game and finished 4-for-4 from the field.
His performance, coupled with the dominance of Azubuike, contributed to Kansas scoring 54 points in the paint on the night. The Jayhawks’ presence in the paint helped compensate for their 1-for-14 output from beyond the arc.
“I think he was great. I got tired, he came in and brought the energy. He pretty much helped us win the game, basically. That is what we want him to do. He came in and helped us,” Azubuike said about De Sousa in a Kansas Athletics press release after the game against East Tennessee State.
Kansas doesn’t play its first conference game until Jan. 4 against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Allen Fieldhouse, which will give Self time to figure out his lineup rotations.
The Jayhawks get a chance to test out their rotations once again at 8 p.m. tonight against the Chaminade Silverswords in Lahaina, Hawaii.