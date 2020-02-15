In Kansas men’s basketball’s 87-70 victory over Oklahoma, junior guard Marcus Garrett’s play on both ends of the floor helped elevate the Jayhawks. He finished the game with a career-high 24 points and also recorded four steals and seven assists.

The biggest criticism of Garrett has been his lackluster shooting numbers as he entered the game a 28.6% 3-point shooter on the season. However, he caught fire, drilling 6-of-9 shots from beyond the arc.

From the get-go, the Sooners elected to use an extra defender to double-team senior center Udoka Azubuike on the low block. When this happened, Garrett made them pay.

On Kansas’ first possession of the game, Oklahoma sophomore guard Jamal Bieniemy got caught over playing Azubuike. Sophomore guard Devon Dotson quickly found Garrett all alone at the top of the key for his first 3-pointer of the game.

“[Garrett] was great,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said in the postgame press conference. “He stepped up and answered. He got that first one down. I think that probably helped him a lot. After that, we’ll have to give him more attention than we did today for sure.”

Garrett’s final three of the game came with 3:15 left.

After Dotson missed a jumper, Garrett managed to pull down the offensive rebound and passed it out to sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji to reset the possession. Moments later, Agbaji hit Garrett for his final three of the game, which the Allen Fieldhouse crowd celebrated with a standing ovation.

“Coaches kept telling me keep taking the shots if they’re going to keep giving them to you,” Garrett said.

Kansas coach Bill Self added to Garrett’s statement and said his team is difficult to stop when Garrett his knocking down threes at a consistent rate.

“If [Garrett] makes six threes [every game], we’d be hard to deal with,” Self said. “But, he needed to because it was a night where we missed a lot of shots we normally make in tight, especially in the first half.”

The game was tight with just under 5:00 left in the first half. The Sooners found themselves up 27-26 until Garrett came away with steals on back-to-back possessions.

At the 4:44 mark, the Dallas native poked the ball from Oklahoma freshman guard De’Vion Harmon and hit Dotson for a layup on the other end. Next possession, Garrett came away with another steal and took it coast to coast for a layup.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this out of Garrett. He’s gone on stretches throughout the year where one steal subsequently turns into more. He said he can sense when he’s in a rhythm defensively and becomes more aggressive.

“I feel like when I get a steal, I start to pressure more,” Garrett said. “I start gambling a lot more.”

Garrett came away with another steal a few minutes later. Clearly in his zone, he followed it up with another 3-point basket.

Self said Garrett’s impact on the defensive end turned the tide of the game as his play ignited the Jayhawks 16-5 run to close the half. Self recalled a similar scenario in the Jayhawks' previous game versus the Mountaineers.

“The game was turned at that moment,” Self said. “Not that it was over, but momentum was turned at that moment, and the same thing happened at West Virginia — down three or five, and it turns just like that.

Kansas’ run continued in the second half. Oklahoma started the half making only 2-of-12 shots from the field. Dotson credited a lot of the Jayhawks’ defensive success to Garrett and compared his impact to the likes of former All-Pro NFL cornerback Darrell Revis due to his ability to lockdown an entire side.

“He’s getting everybody locked in and getting everybody going,” Dotson said. “It really energizes [us] and gets the crowd into it.”