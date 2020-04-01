Junior guard Marcus Garrett was named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, according to a release from Kansas Athletics Wednesday. Garrett was able to top sophomore guard Tre Jones from Duke, junior guard Mark Vital from Baylor, and sophomore guard Ashton Hagans from Kentucky.
Garrett thanked numerous people after winning the award.
"First, I would like to thank God. I would also like to thank my coaches and teammates because these awards are won as a team, not individually," Garrett said in the release. "I'd also like to thank the Naismith Awards voters. We had a great season as did the other finalists who were also worthy of this award."
Garrett finished the season averaging 9.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. He ranked first in the Big 12 in assists, assist-to-turnover ratio (2.7), and fifth in steals.
The junior from Dallas was also named to the All-Big 12 Second/Third team on March 8 and was a unanimous Big 12 All-Defensive Team selection.
Garrett becomes the third player to win this award after its creation in 2018. The two previous award winners were West Virginia's Jevon Carter and Washington's Matisse Thybulle.