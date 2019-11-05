Column
Kansas soccer has enjoyed a successful 2019 campaign, notching 12 wins with a tough all-around schedule. One of the driving factors in this success has been senior forward Katie McClure, who finished the regular season with a team-high 13 goals and added her 14th against West Virginia in the Big 12 Championship Quarterfinals Sunday.
Following the Jayhawks’ 2-0 victory over the Mountaineers to advance to the Big 12 Semifinals, one thing is clear about the players on this team: when McClure goes, they go. All season long, McClure has been the motor of the Kansas offensive attack and has been able to turn games around single-handedly with her goal-scoring ability. McClure also emerged as a competent playmaker this season with a team-high seven assists, showing a high level of chemistry with her teammates. This type of versatility is what the Jayhawks will need from McClure as postseason play continues.
Heading into the semifinal round of the Big 12 tournament, the Jayhawks will need to rely heavily on McClure’s offensive prowess to be able to break down their formidable competition. The team’s next opponent is No. 1 seed and Big 12 regular season champion Oklahoma State, which handed Kansas its worst loss of the season with a 5-2 domination in Stillwater back in October. The Kansas defense will need to set the tone early and provide McClure and the Kansas attack with opportunities to get the team on the board first.
The No. 5 seed Jayhawks will face No. 1 seed and Big 12 regular season champion Oklahoma State in the semifinal game Friday, Nov. 8. The match will take place at Kansas City’s Swope Soccer Village with kickoff slated for 4:30 p.m.