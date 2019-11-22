Kansas soccer advanced in the NCAA tournament Friday afternoon after its 3-0 win over the Xavier Musketeers. The Jayhawks were dominant on their way to their 17th win of the 2019 campaign and their 11th straight game without a loss.
Senior forward Katie McClure was everywhere, scoring three goals en route to her second hat trick of the season. Her previous one came in the season opener against Nebraska.
The Jayhawks put it on Xavier early in the match. McClure found the back of the net in the fourth minute after some aggressive play from the opposition. The senior forward’s 15th goal on the year opened the floodgates as the lead was never relinquished.
McClure would find the net twice more in the 18th and 47th minutes for her 16th and 17th goals of her season. The third goal marked her 39th goal in her record-breaking career.
Aside from the performance from McClure, the attack remained aggressive for Kansas throughout the game. The Jayhawks posted 15 shots for the game with ten of them on goal. The defensive side of the ball was as equally dominant, posting yet another shutout — the team's 12th on the season.
Sophomore goalkeeper Sarah Peters took over the game. The sophomore recorded seven saves for the game. Xavier was able to match the firepower of Kansas in terms of shots, posting 14 with eight on goal, but Peters and the Jayhawks' defense proved to be too much for the Musketeers.
Senior forward Addisyn Merrick had a productive game, contributing to the clean sheet of Kansas. She also kept Xavier's senior forward Samantha Dewey in check and without a goal. Dewey was the leading scorer for the Musketeers this season and led the Big East in scoring. However, for this game, she was only able to get three shots off, all of them on goal, but none connected.
Kansas awaits its Sweet 16 matchup for Sunday. Its opponent will be the winner of the South Carolina-Notre Dame match, and it will be played at 5 p.m. CST in Columbia, South Carolina.