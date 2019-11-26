Entering halftime, the No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks found themselves in a dogfight with BYU. Contrary to the offensive outburst that fueled the Jayhawks in their opening round victory over Chaminade, the Cougars managed to keep Kansas in check for the better part of 20 minutes.
Stifling the production of senior center Udoka Azubuike, who was limited to four points on 2-for-3 shooting, the Jayhawks were forced to look elsewhere in their front court. That answer came in the form of sophomore forward David McCormack.
The product of Norfolk, Virginia, finished the half with a team-high eight points while going 3-for-5 from the field in 10 minutes of action. But as effective as McCormack proved to be, Kansas failed to capitalize on the spark provided. Though that opportunity of cashing in on his efforts would preset itself, again, in the second half.
After BYU knotted the score up at 29-29, McCormack and the offense would proceed to flip the game on its head with a 25-6 run of their own. During the stretch, the Jayhawks suffocated the Cougars beyond the perimeter. While the Cougars advanced in the previous round, in part, to their 3-point shooting against UCLA. In that contest, BYU knocked down nine of their 18 3-point opportunities — including three from senior guard Jake Toolson.
However, Tuesday evening, the Cougars were anything but sharp from the perimeter. By the end of regulation, the Kansas defense had limited BYU to 27.3% from 3-point range. Of the 33 attempted shots on the night, the Cougars netted just nine of them.
The Jayhawks also created havoc in the passing lanes. In all, Kansas forced 20 turnovers and tallied 17 points off them. Junior guard Marcus Garrett, sophomore guard Devon Dotson, and senior guard Isaiah Moss combined for six steals in the game.
For McCormack, the final 20 minutes of the game bested his first half totals. Identical to the first, the sophomore played in just 10 minutes. But in his time on the floor, McCormack didn't miss a shot attempt. Shooting a perfect 4-for-4 from the field, the 6-foot-10 forward added eight more points and three rebounds.
His 20 minutes of action was only the sixth highest among the Kansas' players. However, McCormack led the Jayhawks in scoring with 16.
Wednesday, the Jayhawks will take on Dayton for the Maui Invitational Championship game. In the semifinals, the Flyers throttled Virginia Tech by a score of 89-62. The undefeated members of the Atlantic 10 conference shot 63.6% from the field.
Tipoff time is slated for 4:00 p.m.