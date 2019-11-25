For its first matchup in the Maui Invitational, Kansas basketball will take on the local team in Chaminade. The Silverswords have started their season 2-0 and post an 8-92 all-time record in the tournament. The Jayhawks come in after rattling off three consecutive victories with the latest against East Tennessee State Tuesday — 75-63. Tipoff Monday is set for 8 p.m.
Chaminade Silverswords: 2-0, Pacific West (0-0)
Redshirt senior guard Tyler Cartaino - ★ ★ ★ ★
Standing 6-foot-6 at the guard position, Cartaino has been the most productive player for the Silverswords through two regular season games. Averaging 20.5 points per game, the redshirt senior has showcased a 66.7% field goal percentage in 48 minutes of action. In his last game at Alaska Anchorage, Cartaino recorded 20 points on 9-of-15 shooting.
Senior guard Andre Arissol - ★ ★ ★
From Northampton, England, Arrisol returns to the Chaminade lineup after starting in 28 of 31 games a season ago. Through two games, the senior guard has knocked down six threes on 15 attempts — including four in the last outing against Alaska Anchorage. He also dished out a season-high six assists in that contest.
Redshirt junior guard Telly Davenport - ★ ★
After suffering a season-ending injury that sidelined him for the 2018-19 season, Davenport’s comeback has been a positive in the early going. The Idaho Falls, Idaho, native has exceeded in multiple categories offensively — averaging 12.5 points, six assists and 5.5 rebounds per game. Davenport’s ability to stretch the floor has been a beneficial factor, so far, for the undefeated Silverswords.
Kansas Jayhawks: 3-1, Big 12 (0-0)
Senior center Udoka Azubuike - ★ ★ ★ ★ ★
The Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year, Azubuike recorded his season-high in points (21) Tuesday against East Tennessee State. He is also a very efficient scorer, as he is shooting over 75% from the field so far this season. Listed at seven feet, 270 lbs, the Nigeria native is a physical presence that few teams in all of college basketball can matchup with.
Sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji - ★ ★ ★ ★
After a stellar preseason, Agbaji has yet to take off — currently averaging only 9 points per game on 36.8% shooting. In Kansas’ first two games, he scored a combined 28 points but has only scored eight in the two games since. Look for him to break the ice against an inferior Chaminade team.
Junior guard Marcus Garrett - ★ ★ ★
Known for his lock-down defense, Garrett is coming off a three-steal performance against East Tennessee State. One of the biggest critiques of the Jayhawks so far has been the lack of ball handling outside of sophomore point guard Devon Dotson. When Dotson goes to the bench, all eyes will be on the Dallas native to orchestrate the offense.
Beat Writer Predictions:
Jakob Katzenberg: Kansas 93, Chaminade 57
Jack Johnson: Kansas 105, Chaminade 60