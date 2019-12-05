After winning the Maui Invitational championship last Wednesday against Dayton, Kansas basketball returns home to face a former conference foe in Colorado. The last time these two programs matched up, the Buffaloes stunned the No. 6 Jayhawks on a three-pointer at the buzzer by Askia Booker in 2013. Tipoff Saturday is slated for 6 p.m.
Colorado Buffaloes: 7-0, PAC 12 (0-0)
Junior guard Tyler Bey - ★ ★ ★ ★ ★
Standing at 6-foot-7 with a wingspan over seven feet, Bey possesses tremendous length and athleticism and is the best all-round player in the Buffaloes’ lineup.
The Las Vegas native is currently leading his team in points, rebounds, blocks and steals. In Colorado’s 59-45 win over Sacramento State, he recorded his fifth double-double of the season, tallying 11 points and 17 rebounds.
Junior guard McKinley Wright IV - ★ ★ ★ ★
Entering as Colorado’s active career leader in assists, Wright is the team’s primary ball handler. However, Wright has had an up-and-down start to the season. In the Buffaloes’ narrow 71-67 win over the Clemson Tigers, he pulled down six rebounds and dished out five assists but struggled to find a rhythm, shooting a dismal 3-of-13 from the field.
Senior forward Lucas Siewert - ★ ★ ★
One of only two seniors on Colorado’s roster, Siewert is who the Buffaloes sub in when they want to stretch the floor. Listed at 6-foot-10, he is the tallest player on the team who plays significant minutes and has an impressive shooting touch for a big. The Brazil native has knocked down more than 37% of his three-point attempts in his career.
Kansas Jayhawks: 6-1, Big 12 (0-0)
Senior center Udoka Azubuike - ★ ★ ★ ★ ★
The 7-footer from Nigeria turned in a career performance in the victory over Dayton with 29 points and four blocks. Shooting 80% from the field, Azubuike contributed nine of the Jayhawks’ 16 points in overtime. The senior has reached double figures in scoring in all of Kansas’ six wins this season.
Senior guard Isaiah Moss - ★ ★ ★ ★
After his 21-point performance against Monmouth on Nov. 15 in which he knocked down five three-pointers, Moss’ production has dipped in the last four games. The Chicago native has shot 7-of-18 from the field in that span. In the win over Dayton, Moss was scoreless in 36 minutes of action.
Freshman forward Tristan Enaruna - ★ ★ ★
One of three active freshman on the roster, Enaruna has shouldered the majority of the playing time among the trio. In seven games this season, the 6-foot-8 forward averaged 18.4 minutes per game off the bench. Enaruna recorded a career-high nine points on 3-of-5 shooting against UNC Greensboro on Nov. 8.
Beat Writer Predictions:
Jakob Katzenberg: Kansas 75, Colorado 69
Jack Johnson: Kansas 81 , Colorado 72