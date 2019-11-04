In the first game of the Champions Classic Tuesday night, Kansas men's basketball will face off against No. 4 Duke. The last time these two blue-bloods met, it was Kansas who took down the Blue Devils in the 2018 Elite Eight in overtime by a score of 85-81. Tip-off on Tuesday is set for 6 p.m.
Duke Blue Devils: 0-0, ACC (0-0)
Sophomore guard Tre Jones - ★ ★ ★ ★ ★
Jones, who is listed on the Bob Cousy Award watch list, returns for his second season at Duke after averaging 9.4 points and 5.3 assists per game last year. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound, guard scored a season-high 22 points against Virginia Tech on March 29.
Freshman forward Matthew Hurt- ★ ★ ★ ★
Ranked the No. 10 overall recruit in the ESPN 100 and No. 2 power forward overall, Hurt averaged 37.4 points and 12.4 rebounds per game as a senior at John Marshall high school. Hurt also started five of six games for Team USA in the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 Championship, shooting 63% from the field.
Senior forward Jack White- ★ ★ ★
After winning the bronze medal with Team Australia at the World University Games over the summer, White returns to the Blue Devils for his final season in Durham, North Carolina. During his junior campaign, he appeared in 35 games for Duke, starting in three, and shot 85.2% from the free-throw line.
Kansas Jayhawks: 0-0, Big 12 (0-0)
Sophomore guard Devon Dotson - ★ ★ ★ ★ ★
Kansas has a Bob Cousy Award watch list member of its own. Coming off a 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game season, Dotson is one of the best young guards in the country and will be matched up with Jones in what should be a thrilling contest.
Sophomore forward Silvio De Sousa - ★ ★ ★ ★
De Sousa will be playing in his first meaningful game since March 31, 2018. After coming in midseason his freshman year, the Angola native improved drastically throughout the season and finished averaging 4 points and 3.7 rebounds over 20 games. Listed at 6-foot-9, 245-pound, he is a physical presence down low and could be a difference maker against the Blue Devils.
Freshman forward Jalen Wilson - ★ ★ ★
Graded as a four-star prospect by ESPN, Wilson is the top-rated recruit Kansas acquired this offseason. The talented young forward showed the ability to knock down the long ball as he hit a three-pointer in each of the Jayhawks’ exhibition games. If Duke plays a lot of small ball, the Texas native may slide down to power forward for defensive matchup purposes.
Beat Writer Predictions:
Jakob Katzenberg: Kansas 73, Duke 69
Jack Johnson: Kansas 76, Duke 71