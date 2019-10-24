To kick off the college basketball season, Kansas men’s basketball will take on Fort Hays State Thursday in the first of two exhibition games. The Jayhawks last played the Tigers in the third exhibition game during the 2017-18 season, resulting in a 86-57 Kansas victory.
Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Fort Hays State Tigers: 0-0, MIAA (0-0)
Senior guard Aaron Nicholson - ★ ★ ★ ★
The 5-foot-9, 160-lb. senior from Wichita is the top returning member of the Tigers’ backcourt for the 2019-20 campaign. Averaging nine points per game last season, Nicholson led the team in three-point field goals with 45 and field goal percentage (.425). He also ranked second on the team in assists (55).
Senior forward Jake Hutchings - ★ ★ ★
A transfer from Chaminade University in Hawaii, Hutchings comes to Fort Hays State after averaging seven points and 2.1 rebounds per game in 2018-19. The Las Vegas product shot over 50% from the field and over 85% at the foul-line as well, leading Chaminade to a 23-8 record and appearance in the West Regional of the NCAA Division II Tournament.
Junior forward Jared Vitztum - ★ ★
The hometown kid from Hays turned in a productive sophomore season for the Tigers last year. Scoring in double figures seven times — with a season high of 20 against Central Oklahoma on Jan. 12 — Vitztum averaged 7.3 points per game and finished second on the team in rebounds with 5.3 per game.
Kansas Jayhawks: 0-0, Big 12 (0-0)
Sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji - ★ ★ ★ ★
Last year Agbaji went from being redshirted to taking on a starting role for the Jayhawks. And after averaging 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game a season ago, the Kansas City, Missouri native is expected to be a focal point for Kansas.
After Late Night in the Phog, coach Bill Self said Agbaji was one of the team’s most improved players.
Junior guard Marcus Garrett - ★ ★ ★
Known for his lockdown defensive presence, Garrett was a key piece for Kansas a season ago. With sophomore starting point guard Devon Dotson likely sitting out Thursday with an ankle injury, the junior from Dallas is likely to start in his place.
The biggest question mark with Garrett is his shooting as he is a career 25.5% shooter from beyond the arc.
Sophomore forward David McCormack - ★ ★
Back for his second year at Kansas, McCormack is likely to see an increase in playing time off the bench. Averaging 3.9 points in 10.7 minutes per game, the 6-foot-10 forward managed to see action in 34 games during his freshman season. In the NCAA tournament loss to Auburn, he contributed 11 points and six rebounds in 21 minutes.
Beat Writer Predictions:
Jakob Katzenberg: Kansas 96, FHSU 54
Jack Johnson: Kansas 95, FHSU 61