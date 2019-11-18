Kansas men’s basketball will host East Tennessee State of the Southern conference for its third consecutive game at Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday, Nov. 19. The Buccaneers have opened the season winning their first three games with the most recent coming against Winthrop 61-58 on Nov. 14. The Jayhawks enter on the heels of a 112-57 victory over Monmouth on Nov. 15. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.
East Tennessee State Buccaneers: 3-0, Southern (0-0)
Junior guard Bo Hodges - ★ ★ ★ ★
Entering the game averaging 15.3 points per game, Hodges is the Buccaneers’ leading scorer at this point in the season. In last Thursday’s game against Winthrop, he nearly recorded a double-double as he finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. The Nashville native is the best all-around player for East Tennessee State and will likely do a lot of the damage against Kansas.
Senior guard Tray Boyd III - ★ ★ ★
So far this season, Boyd has been the best three-point shooter on East Tennessee State’s team, shooting just under 47% from beyond the arc. One of the key bench players for the Buccaneers, Hodges isn’t afraid to launch from downtown if he even as an inch of space. He averages 6.4 three points attempts in his career.
Senior forward Jeromy Rodriguez - ★ ★
Listed at 6-foot-7, 225 lbs., Rodriguez is the tallest starter on East Tennessee State’s roster. Despite his size, the Dominican Republic native is an elite rebounder, now averaging 10.9 boards per game in his career. Rodriguez will have his hands full going against Kansas’ tall and athletic frontcourt.
Kansas Jayhawks: 0-1, Big 12 (0-0)
Senior guard Isaiah Moss - ★ ★ ★ ★
After battling a nagging hamstring injury that sidelined him for the regular season opener against Duke, Moss turned in 21 points in 15 minutes on 5-for-6 shooting from the field in the win against Monmouth. The senior from Chicago also recorded a game-high five three pointers off the bench.
Sophomore forward David McCormack - ★ ★ ★
Despite starting the previous two games, McCormack played the role of a reserve last Friday against Monmouth. In just 16 minutes of action, the 6-foot-10 forward led the front court in production with 17 points and 11 rebounds. The double-double was the first of his career in 37 games at Kansas.
Freshman guard Christian Braun - ★ ★ ★
A local kid from Blue Valley Northwest High School in Overland Park, Braun reached double digits in scoring for the first time Friday. Shooting a perfect 4-for-4 from the field, Braun tallied 11 points, two steals and two rebounds in 17 minutes — the most out of players off the bench. The freshman was the only Jayhawk to not miss a shot, the other being senior center Udoka Azubuike.
Beat Writer Predictions:
Jakob Katzenberg: Kansas 76, East Tennessee State 63
Jack Johnson: Kansas 82, East Tennessee State 68