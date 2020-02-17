With the regular season reaching its end, Kansas men’s basketball hosts Iowa State Monday night to close out the season series between the two programs. Both teams enter off blowout wins over the weekend. The Jayhawks earned their tenth consecutive win Saturday behind a career-high 24 points from junior guard Marcus Garrett. On the other side, the Cyclones hammered Texas, 81-52 after losing their leading scorer, sophomore guard Tyrese Halliburton, to a season-ending wrist injury last week versus Kansas State. Tipoff Monday is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN.
Iowa State Cyclones: 11-14, (4-8 in Big 12)
Redshirt junior forward Solomon Young - ★ ★ ★ ★
After a scoreless performance on Feb. 5 against West Virginia, Solomon has rebounded with a three-game tear. In that span, Young has averaged 16.3 points per game and shot 69% from the field. He turned in a season-high 27 points and nine rebounds versus Oklahoma State on Jan. 21.
Senior forward Michael Jacobson - ★ ★ ★
Before Saturday’s game against Texas, Jacobson had gone seven straight games without reaching double figures in scoring. However, Jacobson exploded against the Longhorns and notched a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds in 36 minutes of action. In the last meeting with Kansas, he tallied 10 points and grabbed three offensive rebounds.
Senior guard Prentiss Nixon - ★ ★
Despite collecting six double-digit scoring performances in the non-conference schedule, the Colorado State transfer has struggled since the beginning of conference play for the Cyclones. But like the rest of his teammates, he didn’t have a problem scoring against Texas on Saturday. In 37 minutes, Nixon picked up 17 points on 5-of-11 shooting and dished out six assists. In the loss to Kansas on Jan. 8, Nixon shot just 2-of-9 from the field and 1-of-6 from beyond the arc.
Kansas Jayhawks: 22-3, Big 12 (11-1)
Junior guard Marcus Garrett - ★ ★ ★ ★
Garrett has emerged as one of Kansas’ best players. Against Oklahoma, the Jayhawks’ Swiss Army knife posted the best game of his career. The Sooners chose to sag off the Dallas native and he made them pay, drilling 6-of-9 from beyond the arc on his way to a new career high. He also added four steals, five rebounds and seven assists.
Senior guard Isaiah Moss - ★ ★ ★
After an up and down start to the season, Moss has been scorching hot as of late. Over the last three games, Kansas’ sharpshooter is knocking down 50% (8-of-16) of his three-point attempts. The Iowa transfer also came up with a clutch steal in the midst of a late run that propelled Kansas’ comeback win over West Virginia.
Freshman forward Tristan Enaruna - ★ ★
Standing at 6-foot-8, 200 pounds, with a wingspan over seven feet, Enaruna possesses all the physical tools to be a dynamic player for Kansas. However, he hasn’t gotten a lot of playing time since beginning Big 12 play. The Netherlands native’s best game was back on Nov. 11 against UNC Greensboro when he tallied four points, four steals, four rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes.
Beat Writer Predictions:
Jakob Katzenberg: Kansas 81, Iowa State 60
Jack Johnson: Kansas 83, Iowa State 65