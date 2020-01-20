It hasn't been since Jan. 14, 2006 that Kansas State marched into Allen Fieldhouse and walked out with a win. Kansas men’s basketball hopes to keep it that way as the Jayhawks roll into Tuesday posting a 14-3 record. The Wildcats snapped a four-game losing skid Saturday in knocking off No. 12 West Virginia. The two rivals will tip off Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m.
Kansas State Wildcats: 8-9, Big 12 (1-4)
Senior guard Xavier Sneed - ★ ★ ★ ★
One of the few starters returning to the K-State lineup, Sneed has shined in all 17 games of his senior season. He leads the Wildcats with 14.6 points per game on 39.5% shooting, Sneed should be matched up with junior guard Marcus Garrett, Kansas’ best defender. The St. Louis product turned in 16 points and two assists in 28 minutes against West Virginia.
Junior guard Cartier Diarra - ★ ★ ★
Remembered by Kansas fans as the player who put the exclamation point on the upset in Manhattan last season, Diarra comes into Tuesday’s game as the Wildcats’ hottest plater. Averaging 19.3 points, four rebounds and 3.6 assists over his last three games, Diarra will play in Allen Fieldhouse for the first time as he missed last year’s game with a hand injury. In the win over West Virginia, he led all scorers with 25 points on 8-of-14 shooting.
Senior forward Makol Mawien- ★ ★
Mawien has seen a dip in playing time, field goal percentage and rebounds in comparison to last season. Playing just 19.6 minutes per game, Mawien has put up 6.9 points and 4.5 rebounds through 17 games. His field goal percentage has dropped from 52.6% to 43.6%. Against the Mountaineers, he fouled out in 10 total minutes with four points and six rebounds.
Kansas Jayhawks: 14-3, Big 12 (4-1)
Sophomore guard Devon Dotson - ★ ★ ★ ★ ★
Dotson has been a critical part of the Jayhawks offense all year as he currently leads the team in scoring, averaging 18.2 points per game. Lately, Dotson has been battling a hip pointer injury, but that didn’t seem to affect him much against Texas. Against the Longhorns, he finished as the game’s leading scorer with 21 points. Dotson now faces one of the best defensive point guards in the conference, Diarra.
Junior guard Marcus Garrett - ★ ★ ★ ★
Praised by coach Bill Self for his toughness, Garrett is well-known for his lockdown defensive prowess. Now in his junior season, the Dallas native has become one of the best all-around players on Kansas’ team. Against the Longhorns, Garrett stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and a steal.
Sophomore forward Silvio De Sousa - ★ ★ ★
After serving his year-long suspension, De Sousa has yet to make much of an impact this season. Through the first 17 games, the Angola native is only averaging 2.8 points and 2.9 rebounds in 8.5 minutes per game. The last time De Sousa played against K-State, he nearly recorded a double-double as he tallied 8 points and 11 rebounds.
Beat Writer Predictions:
Jakob Katzenberg: Kansas 67, K-State 54
Jack Johnson: Kansas 70, K-State 55