Following its first win of the season over UNC Greensboro, Kansas men's basketball continues its homestand against the Monmouth Hawks of the Metro Atlantic Athletic conference. The Hawks are coming off a 14-21 record last season. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
Monmouth Hawks: 1-1, Metro Atlantic Athletic (0-0)
Junior guard Deion Hammond - ★ ★ ★ ★
Leading the team with 12 points per game, Hammond isn’t afraid to put up shots. In the first three games of the season, the junior from Mitchellville, Maryland, has averaged 11 field goal attempts per game and connected on 33% of his shots. In the game against Kansas State, Hammond finished with nine points on 2-for-9 shooting.
Junior guard Ray Salnave - ★ ★ ★
In a season-opening victory on the road against Lehigh, Salnave picked up 15 points and three rebounds in 19 minutes of action. On Wednesday night at Kansas State, Salnave scored a team-high 20 points while shooting 70% from the field. The 6-foot-3 junior also leads the team in three-point percentage at 55.5%.
Redshirt senior forward Mustapha Traore - ★ ★
Traore returns to the Hawk lineup after playing in 35 games and averaging 23.6 minutes per game in 2018-19. During that campaign, he ranked first on the team on field goal percentage at 50.7% and second in blocks with 15 blocks. In the 20-point loss to Hofstra on Nov. 9, the Philadelphia native recorded 10 points and six rebounds in 22 minutes.
Kansas Jayhawks: 1-1, Big 12 (0-0)
Sophomore guard Devon Dotson - ★ ★ ★ ★ ★
After leading the team in scoring in both of Kansas’ first two games, Dotson has emerged as its go-to guy. Against UNC Greensboro, he was able to fill the stat sheet with 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists. The former McDonald’s All-American now finds himself in another favorable matchup, going against a Monmouth team that allowed four guards to score in double figures against Hofstra.
Senior guard Isaiah Moss - ★ ★ ★ ★
Widely considered the best shooter on the team, Moss made his Kansas debut against UNC Greensboro. Against the Spartans, the former Iowa Hawkeye only managed to connect on two of his six three-point attempts, despite having numerous open looks. Moss will look to shake off the rust against Monmouth.
Freshman forward Tristan Enaruna - ★ ★ ★
With freshman forward Jalen Wilson out with a broken ankle, Enaruna is likely to get an increase in minutes. In the last game, Enaruna thrived in his "small ball" four-guard role. He managed to score nine points, grab five rebounds and dish out two assists and a block.
Beat Writer Predictions:
Jakob Katzenberg: Kansas 85, Monmouth 67
Jack Johnson: Kansas 73, Monmouth 58