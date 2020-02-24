After its thrilling win against No. 1 Baylor on Saturday, Kansas men’s basketball returns home for its second to last home game of the season against Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have won three of their last four games, most recently against Oklahoma on Saturday. The Jayhawks bested Oklahoma State 65-50 in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Jan. 27. Tipoff Monday is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN.
Oklahoma State Cowboys: 14-13, (Big 12: 4-10)
Senior forward Cameron McGriff - ★ ★ ★ ★
One of the the most athletic players in the Big 12, McGriff is currently leading the Cowboys in points (11.4) and rebounds (6.8). The Texas native enters Allen Fieldhouse hot, scoring double figures in eight straight games. He is also coming up coming off a career-high 28-point outing versus Oklahoma.
Senior guard Lindy Waters III - ★ ★ ★
Joining McGriff as one of five seniors on Oklahoma State’s roster, Waters has been a key piece of his team for several seasons. Known for his shooting ability, a season ago he posted the second-highest three-point percentage in the conference (44.8%). However, that number has taken a tremendous dip this season down to 31.8%.
Sophomore forward Yor Anei - ★ ★
Coming in at 6-foot-10, 235 pounds, Anei is Oklahoma State's biggest player. The forward from Overland Park struggled in the last game with Kansas, recording only four points on 1-of-6 shooting from the field. He now faces a tough match, as he will likely be matched up with Kansas’ massive big man, Azubuike.
Kansas Jayhawks: 24-3, (Big 12: 13-1)
Senior center Udoka Azubuike - ★ ★ ★ ★ ★
The seven-footer leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage (74%), rebounding (10.1), and double-doubles (12). In Saturday’s win over No. 1 Baylor, Azubuike led all scorers with 23 points and 19 rebounds. Through 27 games, he’s averaged a double-double at 13.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. If he can maintain those numbers, he would become the second straight Jayhawk to average a double-double in a season with Dedric Lawson being the last.
Senior guard Isaiah Moss - ★ ★ ★ ★
In his third straight start, Moss tallied 11 points and three rebounds in 31 minutes of play against Baylor. Additionally, the Chicago native knocked down two free throws with seven seconds left to put the Jayhawks ahead by three points. In the last meeting with the Cowboys, Moss turned in 13 points on 3-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc.
Freshman guard Christian Braun - ★ ★ ★
Though Moss has taken back the starting spot from Braun, the freshman has continued to provide valuable minutes off the bench for Kansas. On Feb. 17 against Iowa State, Braun led the reserves with 13 points on 83.3% shooting in 22 minutes. In the win over No. 1 Baylor, the 6-foot-6 freshman collected four points and one steal in 21 minutes of action.
Beat Writer Predictions:
Jakob Katzenberg: Kansas 78, Oklahoma State 61
Jack Johnson: Kansas 83 , Oklahoma State 66