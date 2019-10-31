Coming off a season-opening victory in the exhibition bout with Fort Hays State, Kansas men's basketball will welcome Pittsburg State for its final tune-up game of the year. The last time these two met, the Jayhawks pounded the visitors from Pittsburg by a score of 100-54. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.
Pittsburg State Gorillas: 0-0, MIAA (0-0)
Senior guard A.J. Walker - ★ ★ ★ ★
The senior from Kansas City, Missouri is the top returning scoring from last year for the Gorillas. Walker was one of only two players to start all 30 games for Pittsburg State last season. He's a good shooter, as he shot 37% from beyond the arch in his junior season. Now in his senior season, Walker looks to play an even bigger role.
Junior forward Antonio Givens II - ★ ★ ★
Coming in at 6-foot-9 and 260 lbs., the Kent State transfer is the biggest body on the Gorillas' roster. Look for Givens to make an immediate impact as he will be playing his first game in a Pittsburg State uniform after redshirting last season. The Ohio native is walking into a tough matchup, having to deal with Kansas’ loaded frontcourt.
Senior forward Christian Edmondson - ★ ★
Edmondson is the longest tenured Gorilla as he is the only multiple year letterer on Pittsburg State’s roster. Last season, he primarily came off the bench, but now, being one of the top returning rebounders on the team, he will likely start for his team.
Kansas Jayhawks: 0-0, Big 12 (0-0)
Senior center Udoka Azubuike - ★ ★ ★ ★ ★
Playing just over 17 minutes in the win over Fort Hays State, Azubuike was limited in the box score. Going 2-2 from the field and 1-5 at the foul strike, the senior tallied five points and pulled down eight rebounds. Coach Bill Self said Tuesday that Azubuike will start alongside sophomore forward David McCormack against Pittsburg State.
Sophomore guard Devon Dotson - ★ ★ ★ ★
After sitting out in the first exhibition game due to an ankle injury, Dotson will rejoin the Jayhawks’ lineup Thursday night for his first action of the season. Last year, he led the team with 127 assists. One of three McDonald’s All-Americans on the Kansas roster, Dotson will get a game of practice before the heavyweight matchup with No. 4 Duke on Nov. 5 in New York.
Senior forward Mitch Lightfoot - ★ ★ ★
As the senior from Gilbert, Arizona remains a strong candidate to redshirt for the upcoming season, Thursday’s game against Pittsburg State could be the final time Lightfoot takes the floor for Kansas in the 2019-20 campaign. Last Thursday versus Fort Hays State, Lightfoot recorded seven points and three rebounds on 3-4 shooting from the field. If the decision is to redshirt, the Jayhawks will move forward with just two seniors on the active roster.
Beat Writer Predictions:
Jakob Katzenberg: Pittsburg State 61, Kansas 90
Jack Johnson: Pittsburg State 57, Kansas 86