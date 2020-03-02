Coming off their 121st program win over Kansas State Saturday, Kansas men’s basketball returns home for senior night against TCU on Wednesday. The Jayhawks will recognize two seniors on their roster, center Udoka Azubuike and guard Isaiah Moss. TCU knocked off No. 2 Baylor in its last game, giving Kansas sole possession of first place in the Big 12. Tipoff Wednesday is slated for 7 p.m. on ESPN+.
TCU Horned Frogs: 16-13 (Big 12: 7-9)
Senior guard Desmond Bane - ★ ★ ★ ★ ★
Bane leads the Horned Frogs with 16.1 points per game and the conference with 80 3-point field goals made this season. In Saturday’s win over Baylor, Bane collected 23 points with five rebounds and four assists. It marked the second straight game the 6-foot-6 senior tallied over 20 points. In the last meeting against Kansas, Bane notched 20 points in 37 minutes of action.
Sophomore forward Kevin Samuel - ★ ★ ★ ★
On Feb. 8 against Kansas, Samuel was held scoreless on one field goal in 30 minutes of play. However, he did pull down 10 rebounds and record five blocks. Though 29 games, Samuel leads the Big 12 in blocks — averaging almost three per game. On Saturday, he picked up six points, four rebounds, and two blocks.
Freshman guard P.J. Fuller - ★ ★ ★
Though he’s averaging less than 20 minutes per game, Fuller has come on strong in the Horned Frogs’ last two games. The freshman from Seattle contributed a career-high 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting against No. 2 Baylor. Additionally, Fuller totaled another career-high with 38 minutes, marking the second consecutive game that he recorded over 30 minutes of action.
Kansas Jayhawks: 26-3 (Big 12: 15-1)
Sophomore guard Devon Dotson - ★ ★ ★ ★ ★
One of the front-runners for Big 12 Player of the Year and National Player of the Year, Dotson leads the Jayhawks in both points (18.2) and steals (2.1) per game. With senior center Udoka Azubuike hurt, the former McDonald’s All-American carried Kansas’ offense for much of the game versus Kansas State. He finished with 25 points, shooting 8-of-11 from the field.
Sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji - ★ ★ ★ ★
Despite a promising start, Agbaji has been wildly inconsistent this year. Against Baylor on Feb 22, the Kansas City, Missouri, native finished scoreles (0-for-5 from the field) and had three turnovers. The following game he bounced back with a 15-point outing against Oklahoma State. After a rough game versus Kansas State, it will be interesting to see how he responds against TCU.
Sophomore forward David McCormack - ★ ★ ★
With Azubuike dealing with a nagging ankle injury, don’t be surprised if McCormack plays more minutes against the Horned Frogs. Against K-State, he made the most of his 20 minutes of playing time, turning in nine points, three offensive rebounds and two steals. The Virginia native is also a reliable free throw shooter, as he has only missed one free since beginning conference play.
Beat Writer Predictions:
Jakob Katzenberg: Kansas 74, TCU 59
Jack Johnson: Kansas 80, TCU 61