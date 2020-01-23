After blowing out its in-state rival Kansas State, Kansas men’s basketball will take a break from conference play Saturday and take part in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. For the first time since the 2008-09 season, the Jayhawks will host Tennessee in Allen Fieldhouse. The Volunteers are coming off a 25-point win against Ole Miss. Tipoff is slated for 3 p.m.
Tennessee Volunteers: 12-6, SEC (4-2)
Senior guard Jordan Bowden - ★ ★ ★ ★
This offseason Tennessee lost its top three scorers from a year ago to the NBA. In their place, Bowden has stepped up as the Volunteers’ leading scorer, averaging 12.3 points per game. Despite putting up solid scoring numbers, the Knoxville native has struggled to find his rhythm from beyond the arc, as he is shooting 26.9% from distance so far this season.
Freshman guard Josiah-Jordan James - ★ ★ ★
Coming in at 6-foot-6, 208 pounds, James possesses unique physical tools for a guard that allows him to bully smaller guards. The former five-star recruit, per 247 Sports, is the only freshman on his team to start all 18 games. He is also the Volunteers' leading rebounder at the moment, averaging 5.8 rebounds per game.
Redshirt junior forward John Fulkerson - ★ ★
The second tallest player on Tennessee's active roster, Fulkerson has emerged as one of the hottest players on the Volunteer roster. Against Ole Miss, he posted a career-high 18-points and hauled in 10 rebounds to claim his second double-double of the season. With Kansas down two key forwards due to suspension, Fulkerson could be primed for a big night in Allen Fieldhouse.
Kansas Jayhawks: 15-3, Big 12 (5-1)
Junior guard Marcus Garrett - ★ ★ ★ ★
Through six conference games, Garrett is averaging 10.5 points and five assists per game. In terms of taking care of the ball, Garrett is the best in the conference with a 2.76 assist to turnover ratio. In the win over K-State, the junior collected eight points and five rebounds in 33 minutes.
Freshman guard Christian Braun - ★ ★ ★
Facing another school that recruited him out of high school, Braun didn’t disappoint in his matchup with K-State. The product of Blue Valley Northwest High School tallied career highs in points (20), 3-pointers made (6) and field goal attempts (15). His scoring total was more than his previous four games combined (15).
Freshman forward Tristan Enaruna - ★ ★
Like Braun, Enaruna turned in his best performances of Big 12 play Tuesday. Since putting up seven points against Monmouth on Nov. 15, Enaruna had gone 14 games without scoring more than five points. Against K-State, the native of Almere, Netherlands, totaled six points on 2-of-5 shooting with two steals.
Beat Writer Predictions:
Jakob Katzenberg: Kansas 66, Tennessee 57
Jack Johnson: Kansas 72, Tennessee 58