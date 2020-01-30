Following its fifth consecutive victory earlier this week, Kansas men’s basketball returns to action Saturday against Texas Tech at Allen Fieldhouse.
The Jayhawks split with the Red Raiders last season with their final meeting in Lubbock, Texas, where Texas Tech bludgeoned Kansas 91-62, handing coach Bill Self his worst conference loss since coming to Kansas. Tipoff Saturday is slated for 3 p.m.
Texas Tech Red Raiders: 12-7, Big 12 (3-3)
Junior guard Davide Moretti - ★ ★ ★ ★
Through 20 games this season, the junior from Bologna, Italy leads the Red Raiders in 3-point field goals and free throw percentage. In a three-game stretch from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, Moretti knocked down 8 of 21 3-pointers (38.1%). Against the Jayhawks last season, Moretti tallied 25 points and six assists in the two games.
Freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey - ★ ★ ★
The 6-foot-4 guard has come out strong for the Red Raiders during his first season in Lubbock. Coming out of Duncanville High School in Texas, Ramsey was given five-star rating and named the No. 12 national recruit by Rivals, making him the first-ever five-star recruit at Texas Tech. He turned in a career-high 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting against LIU-Brooklyn on Nov. 24, 2019.
Senior forward TJ Holyfield- ★ ★
One of three players to start in all 20 games this season, Holyfield has been one of coach Chris Beard’s more reliable options. The New Mexico native sat out the 2018-19 season after transferring from Stephen F. Austin. Though he averages less than 25 minutes per game, Holyfield leads Texas Tech in field goal percentage this season.
Kansas Jayhawks: 17-3, Big 12 (6-1)
Senior center Udoka Azubuike - ★ ★ ★ ★ ★
One of the most dominant big men in college basketball, Azubuike is currently leading the nation in field goal percentage, shooting 78% on the season. The Nigeria native has also played tremendous defense this season, as he is coming off his third straight game with four or more blocks. In Stillwater, Oklahoma State elected to double-team him, which freed Kansas’ shooters.
Junior guard Marcus Garrett - ★ ★ ★ ★
Currently leading the team in assists, averaging 4.6 per game, Garrett provides great passing and pesky defense to the Jayhawks’ backcourt. He’s also been very smart with the basketball, playing six games without a turnover. Against Oklahoma State, the Dallas native recorded his season high in both assists and rebounds.
Sophomore forward David McCormack - ★ ★ ★
Fresh off his two-game suspension, McCormack returns against Texas Tech, but his role is a little bit uncertain. The former McDonald’s All-American was a starter all season alongside Azubuike, but in his absence Kansas has played very well with four guards on the floor. It will be interesting to see how much playing time he gets against the Red Raiders.
Beat Writer Predictions:
Jakob Katzenberg: Kansas 64, Texas Tech 57
Jack Johnson: Kansas 71, Texas Tech 68