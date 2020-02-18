The moment was one he would never forget. As former Kansas forward Marcus Morris made his way to center court during halftime of the Kansas men's basketball game against Iowa State, Allen Fieldhouse greeted him with a warm ovation.

It was a sight the Morris twins didn't think they would see when they arrived on campus in 2008. In fact, they didn't think they would stay in Lawrence through their first season.

"Our freshmen year, we had thoughts about leaving" Morris said in a press conference before the game. "But coach [Bill] Self was right there with us and continued to push us. That was what was best for us. We are just very grateful for that."

Standing alongside his identical twin brother, Markieff, on the court, Marcus dedicated his achievements over a three-year career to a laundry list of people who helped him throughout his life.

But one was especially close to him: his brother.

"Two kids from north Philadelphia took this journey together," Marcus said during his halftime speech. "We stood together. We stood tall in every situation. Without him, there's no me, and I am grateful to have [Markieff] by my side."

Markieff said he was proud of his brother on his jersey getting retired and had thoughts about his number joining the others.

"I knew if I stayed my senior year, I would've had my jersey retired too," Markieff said. "To see [Marcus] go in the rafters, that's forever. I'm excited for him."

As all eyes watched the blue sheet drop from a banner with the name Morris and No. 22 stitched on, it became official. Marcus, who now plays for the Los Angeles Clippers, would become the 32nd jersey retired in the Allen Fieldhouse rafters and the first with the No. 22 on it.

His jersey, placed next his former teammate Sherron Collins, was the third jersey retired from the Jayhawks' 2009-2010 men's basketball team. That team, which consisted of the Morris twins, Collins and Cole Aldrich, lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Ali Farokhmanesh and the No. 9 seeded Northern Iowa Panthers.

But that bad memory stayed in the past. On Monday night, there was nothing but positives for the Morris twins and the Kansas basketball program.

Self said he was happy to see the twins and how far they've come.

"It's hard to say we're proud of [Marcus] and not say we're equally proud of [Markieff]," Self said. "[Marcus] put his handprint all over this place in the time that he was here."

Though the Morris twins were here for the jersey retirement, their words to the Jayhawks after the game left a lasting impact.

Sophomore guard Devon Dotson, who led all scorers with 29 points in the 91-71 win over Iowa State, said the Morris twins told the team to keep grinding.

"They just said keep going," Dotson said. "The road is not always easy. There's going to be some bumpy passes, but just keep pushing through. Just believe in each other and keep going."

Before walking off the floor for the final time, Marcus pointed to the crowd and honored the traditional chant.

"Rock chalk Jayhawk, go KU," Marcus said as he exited toward the tunnel he ran out of so many times in his career.

The Jayhawks head to Waco, Texas for a rematch with No. 1 Baylor Saturday afternoon. Tipoff is slated for 11 a.m. on ESPN.