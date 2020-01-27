As Kansas men’s basketball netted 11 3-pointers in their Monday night win, junior guard Marcus Garrett was in the middle of it all without making a shot from beyond the arc.

Kansas kept Garrett in the middle of the Cowboy's zone from the moment it was implemented — which was the majority of the night — and he played the role well.

He was responsible for swinging the ball to the other side of the court, back to the top of the perimeter, inside the paint or for a drive to the basket.

With the junior forward facilitating the offense, they were able to compensate for not having sophomore guard Devon Dotson, who missed time in both halves with foul trouble.

Five of Garrett’s assists led to Kansas 3-pointers, which showed he was able to pick out the open man.

Garrett, who finished with seven points, eight rebounds and nines assists also contributed to a 13-0 run that started with 16:56 left in the second half that helped spark the Jayhawks and get them back on track.

The run was highlighted by sharing the ball and 3-point shooting. Kansas had three assists from three different players during the run. Freshman Christian Braun jump started the run with a 3-pointer from the left wing after senior guard Isaiah Moss served it up to him.

On the next possession, sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji kicked it out to Moss in the right corner and he netted one of his 3-pointers of the night. Suddenly, Kansas was back up 39-28. The Jayhawks finished the run with baskets from Garrett and senior center Udoka Azibuike.

Kansas men's basketball crushes Oklahoma State in Stillwater The Jayhawks started slow in their matchup at Oklahoma state, but after a few early road bumps managed to cruise to a comfortable 65-50 victory against the Cowboys.

While Kansas outscored the Cowboys 36-26 in the second half and led the whole game, both teams had control at different points in the first half.

Kansas led 24-7 with 7:55 left in first, thanks in large part to a stretch where they made 5-of-7 3-point shots that ended with Isaiah Moss hitting one on the right wing to beat the zone defense of Oklahoma State.

Following that shot, Kansas didn’t score another field goal until there was 1:07 left in the half.

Oklahoma State had an extended run of 17-1 toward the end of the half as it pushed the pace after Kansas missed shots.

The Jayhawks scored the final four points of the half as sophomore Devon Dotson finished a fast break layup and Braun had an offensive rebound and put back on their final possession.

Braun finished the game with 16 points and nine rebounds, including another strong performance from beyond the arc, where he shot 4-for-8.

Kansas is now 6-1 in Big 12 play and 17-3 overall. They will host the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Allen Fieldhouse.