After the first Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State ended in a brawl, the second turned into one of the most physical contests Kansas men's basketball has played all season. The Jayhawks ended up besting the Wildcats 62-58, but it was far from pretty.
From the jump, the referees let both teams get away with hand checking on defense. This style of play favored K-State, as it resulted in several sloppy possessions by Kansas.
In the first half, the Jayhawks committed 11 turnovers which led to them getting outscored in the points off turnover category, 19-5. Early on, most of Kansas' successful possessions came from the free throw line, as K-State senior forward Xavier Sneed pointed out in the post-game presser.
"Defensively, we showed capabilities of what we can do defensively," Sneed said. "But, one thing we can't guard is the free throw line, so we got to learn to stop fouling, of course. In the first half, that's all they were scoring off of really."
A vast majority of Kansas' offense all season has been generated from its two leading scorers, sophomore guard Devon Dotson (17.9 points per game) and senior center Udoka Azubuike (13.4 points per game). When either of them would pass K-State's defense, they were met at the rim with a hard foul.
Dotson was knocked to the ground nearly every time he drove to the basket. After his layup with 1:59 left in the first half, Dotson crashed to the ground and was seen grimacing in pain on his way back up. The following possession, the usually very active guard limped to the corner and stood with his hands on knees. Kansas coach Bill Self subbed him out moments later.
Dotson later shook off the injury and returned to action without missing a beat, as he finished as the Jayhawks' leading scorer in the game with 25 points.
On top of Dotson, Azubuike also missed time due to injury.
Only 4:15 into the game the Nigeria native came down hard on his ankle and was met by the Jayhawks' training staff. He went to the locker room, but later returned only to get hurt again in second half.
After setting a hard screen at the 16:37 mark of the second half, Azubuike received a pass from junior guard Marcus Garrett before throwing down a rim-rattling one-handed dunk while taking a hard hit from K-State's senior forward, Makol Mawien. Azubuike laid on the floor once again.
"The way he laid on the ground initially, amputation may have been a viable course of action," Self joked. "But he came back and at least he gave us some minutes, even though he wasn't effective."
Azubuike returned but didn't score a single point for the remainder of the contest. The Jayhawks were forced to look elsewhere on offense.
"A player going down can't stop us form that particular game in the moment," Dotson said. "Coach told us we've got to play. We can't feel sorry and if we do they're going to take advantage of that, so we've got to keep confident."
Dotson went on to score 10 of Kansas' 27 second half point by himself.
Self said he doesn't foresee Azubuike missing any additional time, but acknowledged the injury could nag him moving forward.
"He showed some toughness coming back," Self said. "I imagine he'll be fine, but big guys like that, a turned ankle probably affects him more than a guard."