With sophomore forward David McCormack returning to Kansas men's basketball for his junior season, the Jayhawks' front court depth retains a key piece after the loss of senior center Udoka Azubuike.
While McCormack will likely slide into a starting role, the Jayhawks will also look to some new faces to help out in the front court.
Silvio De Sousa
The junior forward was suspended for 12 games this season after the infamous brawl at the Sunflower Showdown. De Sousa is hoping to serve a key role in the backup power forward spot. While fans haven’t been able to see the forward’s true potential yet, he was able to average 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game in just 8.2 minutes per last season.
Gethro Muscadin
The 6-foot-10, 215-pound center from Kentucky is one of the new recruits for the 2020-2021 Kansas team. Muscadin will immediately serve an impactful role off the bench due to his prowess as a shot blocker. The big man averaged 4.2 points per game and 1.3 blocks per game in his senior year at Sunrise Christian.
With the help of McCormack, De Sousa and Muscadin, Kansas will look to replace the production of Wooden Award finalist Azubuike.