After dismantling its former conference foe in Colorado Saturday evening, Kansas basketball will host Milwaukee for its fifth game home game of the regular season. The Panthers have lost two straight. Their most recent loss was on the road against the Drake Bulldogs. Tipoff Tuesday is slated for 7 p.m.
Milwaukee Panthers: 5-4 , Horizon (0-0)
Redshirt junior guard Te’Jon Lucas - ★ ★ ★ ★
Leading the Panthers with 15 points per game and total assists with 36, Lucas is Milwaukee’s top scoring option out of the backcourt. Of his eight games this season, the Milwaukee native has reached double figures in scoring in six of them. On Nov. 23 against Morgan State, Lucas contributed 26 points and seven rebounds in 35 minutes of action.
Senior guard Darius Roy - ★ ★ ★
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard has averaged the most playing time out of any member on the Panthers’ roster this season. At 34 minutes per game, Roy has elapsed 30 or more minutes in five games with a season high of 52 minutes against Western Michigan on Nov. 9. Roy only managed nine points on 3-for-10 shooting at Drake last Tuesday.
Redshirt senior guard DeAndre Abram - ★ ★
With a team-leading 21 three-pointers on the year, Abram provided almost 30% of Milwaukee’s scoring from beyond the arc. He is also the only player to start in all nine games for the Panthers this season. The product of Carrollton, Texas, has knocked down at least three three-pointers in four games this year. Abram connected on 3-for-9 from long range against Drake.
Kansas Jayhawks: 7-1, Big 12 (0-0)
Senior center Udoka Azubuike - ★ ★ ★ ★ ★
The seven-footer has been a dominant force in his senior season at Kansas. Eight games in, he is Kansas' second-leading scorer, averaging 14.8 points per game. The Nigeria native scores at an extremely efficient rate as he now leads the country in field goal percentage at 80.3%
Sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji - ★ ★ ★ ★
Agbaji has had an inconsistent start to his sophomore campaign, but he took off in the Jayhawks’ matchup against the Buffaloes Saturday. In that game, he finished as the game’s leading scorer and recorded his first double-double of the season with 20 points and 12 rebounds.
Sophomore forward David McCormack - ★ ★ ★
The sophomore from Norfolk, Virginia, is one of Kansas’ most improved players this season, as he is now a reliable scorer from mid-range. Early in the Jayhawks’ last game, Colorado came out in zone and McCormack managed to find the hole in the defense and knocked down his first three jump shots.
Beat Writer Predictions:
Jakob Katzenberg: Kansas 81, Milwaukee 59
Jack Johnson: Kansas 85 , Milwaukee 65