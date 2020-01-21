Kansas men's basketball defeated the Kansas State Wildcats in large part thanks to its swarming defense in the first half of Tuesday night's Allen Fieldhouse Sunflower Showdown.
The Jayhawks forced 11 turnovers in the first half, scoring 18 points off them.
Junior forward Marcus Garrett set the tone early for the Jayhawks as he jumped the passing lane and intercepted a pass from K-State junior guard David Sloan.
On the ensuing possession, after a Wildcats foul, freshman guard Christian Braun made a 3-pointer to make the score 10-7.
Kansas didn’t look back and went on a 19-2 run for the next 6:28. During that time, K-State committed four of its 11 first half turnovers.
The Jayhawks extended their lead to 23-9 when Devon Dotson picked freshman forward Antonio Gordon’s pocket, drove down to the other end and forced the issue. Gordon caught up to Dotson and blocked his shot, but sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji threw down an emphatic putback dunk in transition that ignited the crowd.
Dotson led the team with three steals on the night. Braun and freshman forward Tristan Enaruna had two apiece as well.
Although K-State outscored the Jayhawks 13-10 for the first 5:57 of the second half, Kansas contested a few of the driving layups.
Sloan had to float a shot from the right block over the outstretched arm of senior center Udoka Azubuike, who had a block three possessions prior. After Sloan’s tough make, redshirt junior guard Cartier Diarra came back on the next possession and made a driving layup in the lane over two Jayhawks.
As the pace picked up and Kansas forced fewer turnovers, the Jayhawks were still able to hold the Wildcats to under their season average of 65.33 points per game.
“We took some tough shots, turned it over and didn’t give ourselves a chance,” K-State coach Bruce Weber said.
Kansas finished the game with nine blocks, with perhaps the most notable coming at the end of the game when junior forward Silvio De Sousa blocked freshman guard DaJuan Gordon as time expired.
Gordon stole the ball from De Sousa, who was attempting to dribble out the clock. The junior forward chased Gordon down and blocked his shot as he attempted a layup.
Following the block, De Sousa stood over Gordon, and a scrum ensued.
“The way Silvio reacted to him taking his ball, that’s all fair game. Then what transpired after that is what set everything off,” coach Bill Self said.
Self went on to say what happened showed “zero signs of toughness,” but it was a sign of “selfishness and immaturity.”
He said he’ll analyze the situation and make a decision on the consequences for Kansas’ involvement in the brawl in the coming days.
The Jayhawks will host the Tennessee Volunteers at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Allen Fieldhouse.