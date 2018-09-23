Kansas soccer took on No. 15 Oklahoma State on Sunday afternoon in a potential title-altering matchup at Rock Chalk Park. The Jayhawks, who typically thrive late in games, came out strong early in the game against the Cowgirls, but ultimately lost 2-1.
The midfield of both teams, particularly for the Jayhawks, were dictating the pace of the game. Senior midfielder Kaycie Young stressed that possession was a major focus for Kansas coming in to the match.
“We just wanted to keep the ball," Young said. "Keep possession, switch it when we can and try to create gaps."
Kansas created a lot of opportunities for itself in the first half but to no avail, with the Jayhawks creating six shots in the half.
“That’s soccer sometimes," Young said. "It’s not gonna go your way. We put the shots up. We created chances. Hopefully next time they go in."
To open the second half, Oklahoma State came out aggressive, pushing the ball up the pitch and pressuring the Jayhawk defenders to make a play. It was clear a switch had flipped for the two teams, as all of the momentum sided with the Cowgirls as the game progressed.
It didn’t manifest itself in a lot of shots but it did in goals, as Oklahoma State scored two in the half.
“We absolutely pummeled them," coach Mark Francis said. "We talked about it in the scouting report and we talked about it at halftime, they’ll sit back and bide their time but if you have a mental lapse, they will pounce and they will punish you for it."
The game ended with a shot disparity of 15, with Kansas out-shooting Oklahoma State 21-6.
The scoreboard didn’t indicate it, but there was still a lot for the Jayhawks to take away from this game, according to junior defender Elise Reina, who assisted the lone Jayhawk goal in the 90th minute.
“It’s unfortunate but you can’t score if you don’t shoot so I feel that it was a good thing, having all those shots but putting them in is more important," Reina said.
The Jayhawks came out of the weekend with a 1-1 record in the Big 12, following a 2-1 victory over Oklahoma on Friday, bringing Kansas' overall record to 7-2-2 on the season.
Kansas will look to bounce back next Saturday when they play Iowa State at Rock Chalk Park, in another important in conference match-up. Match time is set for 7 p.m.