No. 17 Kansas soccer fell short in its conference opener as Texas earned a 1-0 victory at Rock Chalk Park Thursday night.
Similar to their previous two losses, the Jayhawks were hampered by an inability to convert on numerous scoring chances throughout the match. Kansas won the shot battle, 12-9, but only Texas was able to come away with a score.
The first half was a fairly even affair, with both teams notching five shots each. However, the Longhorns looked slightly more threatening in the first 45 minutes as they put three shots on goal, all of which were saved by sophomore goalkeeper Sarah Peters.
The Jayhawks were relentless to begin the second half with four shots and four corner kicks in the first ten minutes. This aggressive play style continued on the back of junior midfielder Ceri Holland, who consistently created chances for her teammates and opened up space in the attacking third. After the match, coach Mark Francis noted that while his team held the majority of the attacking possession, Kansas was still unable to find an attacking rhythm.
“The ball was in their end the majority of the game,” Francis said. “But in the attacking end, the quality of our service from wide today was really inconsistent.”
As the Jayhawks appeared poised to break the scoreless tie, the landscape of the match changed entirely when senior forward Katie McClure went down with an injury in the 63rd minute. McClure would re-enter the game but not before the Longhorns took advantage of Kansas’ inability to convert its offensive opportunities.
The fatal mistake for Kansas arrived in the 70th minute as Sarah Peters came off her line too early, allowing Texas’ Cyera Hintzen to float her shot into the lower left corner.
“We had a couple of mistakes in the back,” Peters said. “It cost us in the end.”
Senior defender Addisyn Merrick was once again a bright spot for the Kansas defense as she continuously slowed the Longhorns’ attack with well-timed tackles. Peters praised Merrick for her consistent play following the match.
“She does really well with covering the other back four,” Peters said. “She had a lot of good slide tackles today, and I thought she did a good job.”
Francis expressed frustration after a promising offensive performance ended in defeat for the Jayhawks in their first Big 12 matchup of the season.
“When you dominate a team like we just dominated them, and you lose 1-0, you’ve got to say that’s disappointing,” Francis said. “It’s really disappointing.”
Kansas will continue its conference slate against Baylor on Sunday at Rock Chalk Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.