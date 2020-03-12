Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced the cancellation of the Big 12 conference tournament on Thursday due to concerns about spreading COVID-19.
The announcement came shortly before tipoff of the first of four games scheduled to play on Thursday. Bowlbsy said he's unaware if any players or staff members have been tested for COVID-19.
The ACC, Big Ten, SEC, Pac-12, American, MAC, Atlantic-10, Colonial, Conference-USA and WAC all decided to cancel conference tournaments as well.
The Big 12 released a statement on the decision to shut down the tournament.
"The priority of the Big 12 Conference is to ensure the safety of our students, coaches, administrators, event staff and fans," the statement said.
The news comes after yesterday's decision to keep fans from attending postseason tournament games.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said they knew canceling the conference tournament would have a strong impact on everyone involved.
"We understand that this decision will be disappointing to our student-athletes and coaches who have been preparing all season to compete in this event as well as viewers at home," Sankey told USA Today.
As of now, the 2020 NCAA Tournament is planning to be held without fans in attendance. However, Houston, which is a potential site for teams in the South region, has canceled or postponed all city related events in March.
Coach Bill Self believes this decision was necessary moving forward.
"While we are disappointed for the players, it was the right and necessary thing to do," Self said in a press release. "As I said yesterday, this is bigger than a sport or championship. I know our medical staff and the NCAA will research all avenues to determine the appropriate steps moving forward.”
Bowlbsy is unsure of what will happen for the NCAA Tournament.
"Hard to tell at this point if there’s going to be an NCAA Tournament to play in or if it will look different than the March Madness we’ve come to know."
Selection Sunday is still scheduled for March 15 at 6 p.m. on CBS.