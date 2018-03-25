28 seconds on the clock. Senior guard Svi Mykhailiuk catches a pass from fellow senior guard Devonte’ Graham, down three points. Without hesitation, Mykhailiuk takes a rhythm dribble and pulls up with Duke's Gary Trent Jr. contesting the shot.
As soon as the shot leaves Mykhailiuk’s hands, the entire Kansas bench rises in anticipation, watching as the ball flew towards the hoop and sunk through the net — tying the game at 72.
“Svi was so tired, it’s so incredible that he made that last shot because he missed short the last couple shots before that,” senior forward Clay Young said. “It’s just because he was so tired from guarding [Marvin] Bagley and playing so hard on the defensive end.”
That shot was the highlight of Mykhailiuk’s crucial performance, but it was Mykhailiuk’s defense on National Player of the Year candidate and ACC Player of the Year Marvin Bagley III that was the foundation Kansas' victory was built upon.
“I thought he did everything right defensively,” Kansas coach Bill Self said of Mykhailiuk. “There is no way we win the game without Svi and his defense on Marvin.”
Despite being two inches and almost 30 pounds smaller than Bagley, Mykhailiuk held Bagley to only 16 points and 10 rebounds.
At first glance, you may think that is a great stat-line, but as has been the case all year, Kansas is undersized. For Kansas, and Mykhailiuk especially, to hold the rebounding machine that is Bagley to only 10 rebounds with four offensive is nothing short of incredible.
Not to mention, Bagley only scored four points with Mykhailiuk guarding him.
“I thought that was one of his best defensive games.” Young said of Mykhailiuk. “He knew going into the game that it would be extremely important for him to shut [Bagley] down and keep him off the offensive glass.”
“Coming into the game, we knew that [Bagley] and [Wendell Carter Jr.] got, like, 40% of their shots back,” Redshirt sophomore Malik Newman said. “So I think Svi, he did a great job battling down low and just being tough down there.”
In addition to his remarkable defensive efforts, Mykhailiuk also scored 11 points, assisted five baskets and set a new career high in rebounds with 10, three of them offensive.
With Mykhailiuk on the floor, Kansas outscored Duke by seven points — more than any other Kansas player.
So, how did Mykhailiuk slow down a player that averages 21.2 points and 11.1 rebounds?
“I thought Svi did a good job of butt fronting him and sitting on his legs,” Self said.
When any Duke player’s shot would go up, Mykhailiuk would immediately squat down into an athletic stance and back into Bagley, putting his butt just above Bagley’s kneecap. Thus mitigating Bagley’s already freakish jumping ability.
Something else that Mykhailiuk did to limit Bagley’s ability was moving him off the block, forcing Bagley away from the basket and into tougher shots.
“I think he did pretty good overall.” Junior guard Lagerald Vick said of Mykhailiuk’s job on Bagley. “He made him shoot some uncomfortable shots.”
It was Mykhailiuk’s shot that will get all the publicity, but it was his defensive work that played a major part in Kansas advancing.
No. 1 Kansas will play No. 1 Villanova on Saturday in San Antonio for a spot in the national championship game.