After speculation following the cancellation of many conference tournaments, the NCAA announced that all men's and women's championships for spring and winter sports, including the Division I basketball tournament, have been canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships: https://t.co/qzKAS4McEI pic.twitter.com/G6XreZx35E— NCAA (@NCAA) March 12, 2020
Kansas men's basketball ends the season as the top ranked team in the Associated Press Poll. Moments after the news broke, sophomore guard Devon Dotson reacted to the news via Twitter.
Nightmare ...— Devon Dotson⚡️ (@d_dotson1) March 12, 2020
Junior guard Marcus Garrett echoed Dotson's somber remarks, taking to Twitter to share his thoughts as well.
💔 Over that fast ...— Marcus Garrett (@ImMarcusGarrett) March 12, 2020
Leading up to the announcement, at 12:55 p.m. KU Athletics suspended all sporting events and recruiting indefinitely. The organization said it will be working with its medical team to decide which steps will be taken next.
A statement from @jefflongKU: pic.twitter.com/ZQNfTPAPZG— Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) March 12, 2020
Following both statements, the Big 12 conference announced Thursday that it will suspend all regular season competitions and recruiting efforts starting Friday, March 13 until Sunday, March 29, according to an official press release.
The @Big12Conference announces that beginning Friday, March 13, it is suspending all regular-season competitions, on- and off-campus recruiting, and out-of-season practices until Sunday, March 29.— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 12, 2020
➡️ https://t.co/PnrsitjmHv.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.