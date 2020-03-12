The NCAA logo decorates the basketball court

The NCAA announced Thursday that it is suspending all men's and women's championships for spring and winter sports, including the much-anticipated Division I basketball tournament.

 Associated Press

After speculation following the cancellation of many conference tournaments, the NCAA announced that all men's and women's championships for spring and winter sports, including the Division I basketball tournament, have been canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kansas men's basketball ends the season as the top ranked team in the Associated Press Poll. Moments after the news broke, sophomore guard Devon Dotson reacted to the news via Twitter.

Junior guard Marcus Garrett echoed Dotson's somber remarks, taking to Twitter to share his thoughts as well.

Leading up to the announcement, at 12:55 p.m. KU Athletics suspended all sporting events and recruiting indefinitely. The organization said it will be working with its medical team to decide which steps will be taken next.

Following both statements, the Big 12 conference announced Thursday that it will suspend all regular season competitions and recruiting efforts starting Friday, March 13 until Sunday, March 29, according to an official press release.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

