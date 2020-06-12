Update: Kansas Athletics Director Jeff Long released a statement on Twitter Friday night in response to the NCAA's previous announcement.
"At Kansas Athletics, we want to provide opportunities for our student-athletes to use their platform to inspire change," Long said. "One of those ways will be giving our student-athletes the day off from all athletic-related activities on November 3 to provide each of them the opportunity to make their voices heard locally and nationally by casting their votes in the upcoming election."
“At Kansas Athletics, we want to provide opportunities for our student-athletes to use their platform to inspire change.”A statement from @jefflongKU regarding Election Day ⬎ pic.twitter.com/YOg7aENw1Y— Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) June 12, 2020
The NCAA Board of Governors released a statement Friday encouraging member schools to help student-athletes register to vote and declare Election Day a day off for athletes. This will affect all sports at member schools.
The board said this will allow student-athletes to "participate in their ultimate responsibility as citizens."
“We commend NCAA student-athletes who recognized the need for change and took action though safe and peaceful protest," the board said in the statement. "We encourage students to continue to make their voices heard on these important issues, engage in community activism and exercise their Constitutional rights.”
The statement comes following the death of George Floyd and subsequent protests across the United States.
"President Mark Emmert and the NCAA Board of Governors recognize the important role social engagement has on driving positive societal change," the board said. "The recent demonstrations following the tragic killing of George Floyd showed the world the power of protest and student-athletes across the country were at the center of that movement."
Dan Beckler, associate athletics director for public relations at Kansas Athletics, did not respond in time for publication.
This story is developing. It will be updated as more information becomes available.