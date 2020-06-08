The NCAA is expected to approve a six-week preseason plan for the college football season, allowing coaches to interact with players as early as mid-July, according to a report Monday from Sports Illustrated.
The four-phase plan is expected to be approved by the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee on Thursday, with final approval from the NCAA Division I Council expected at its next meeting on June 17.
The proposed plan is with a regular season start date of Labor Day weekend in mind, and teams with an earlier start date would have all proposed dates pushed up a week. Kansas football is set to take on New Hampshire at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Sept. 5.
Football players across the country have begun reporting to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 1 and reporting through June 25. This phase includes up to eight hours of “voluntary and virtual non-physical activities,” according to the NCAA’s proposed plan. No coaches are allowed to interact with players during this period.
Kansas football is expecting players back on campus throughout this week. An earlier news release from the Big 12 conference also said players will be able to access “campus athletic facilities and support personnel for voluntary conditioning and training exercises” starting June 15.
Mandatory workouts can begin July 13. This will be 25 days before preseason workouts, and football players will be able to begin up to eight hours per week of weight training and conditioning, and no more than two hours per week of film review.
Coaches and players can work together starting July 24 — 14 days before preseason practice — when walk-throughs and meetings can take place. Teams are allowed up to 20 hours of activities, including eight hours per week of weight training and conditioning, one hour walk-throughs, two hours per week of film review, and one hour per day of meetings. This may include team meetings, position meetings and one-on-one meetings.
Teams are also required to take at least two days off during this period.
Preseason is set to start Aug. 7 for teams starting their regular season on Labor Day weekend, according to the proposed plan.
The plan is subject to approval from both NCAA committees, and also is tentative given possible complications due to the new coronavirus.